The fall field hockey season could be in jeopardy due to lack of on-field officials following sanctions imposed by the New York State Field Hockey Officials organization, according to an email sent to athletic directors May 3 and obtained by The Buffalo News.

The email from Lois Piscitelli and Chris Kibby – who identify themselves as sanctioned president and vice president, respectively, of Western New York Certified Field Hockey Officials – said due to the actions by the NYSFHO, WNY officials “have expressed the desire to spend either the entire season as inactive (meaning they will not work a single game) or will only accept and work a severely reduced schedule because of these severe and unfair sanctions.”

In sanctions issued in a November letter obtained by The News, the state organization removed Piscitelli and Kibby from their positions for two years, through Dec. 1, 2024, and placed the WNY officials organization on one-year probation beginning Dec. 1. The state also noted that the local organization could lose its certification if it does not comply with the probationary terms.

The sanctions stem from the fall, when the state organization said local officials were "unavailable" to start the season because High School Sports Officials of Western New York – the organization that represents on-field officials in all sports – was negotiating a new contract with Section VI. The email to athletic directors from Piscitelli and Kibby said that despite officials being “unavailable,” no games were canceled because of any officials who decided to withhold their services. Officials are independent contractors.

“The state specifically refuses to undo their sanctions, which brings us to this point," the May email from Piscitelli and Kibby said. "The 2023 Fall Field Hockey season is in jeopardy. Make no mistake. Do not take this lightly. Something has to be done to make Section 6 and the state realize the severe and unfair sanctions they have put on our local chapter. We ask that you somehow intervene so that the 2023 Fall Field Hockey Season will start on time with the most experienced officials that our athletes and their teams deserve.”

In issuing the penalty in her November letter, NYSFHO President Julie Clark wrote, "The majority membership violated the agreement between the NYSFHO and NYSPHSAA by actively communicating to the assignor they were unavailable to work field hockey games from August 29–September 10, 2022. This is a direct violation of item #12, as written in the NYSPHSAA contract.”

Item No. 12 of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association contract states: “Since this agreement provides for the orderly and amicable adjustment and settlement of any and all disputes, differences and grievances, there will be no resort to strike (withholding of services) by the NYSFHO or its local chapters or lockouts by the NYSPHSAA, Inc., its subdivisions or any of its member schools. The parties agree to continue all the terms and conditions of any expired contract until such time as a new contract is negotiated and signed.”

Piscitelli declined comment. Kibby and Clark did not respond to multiple messages from The News.

With the backdrop of the fallout from the sanctions, sanctioned WNYCFHO officers Piscitelli and Kibby wrote to athletic directors: "This translates into the high probability of having the 2023 Field Hockey season faced with not having enough experienced officials, which will definitely impact the Varsity games and all other levels that actually can be played with such few officials to cover them. The State has said if WNYCFHO does not hold new elections to replace the removed President and Vice President they will decertify WNYCFHO and then the only means to have any field hockey officials here in WNY is they will have to come from an organization that will have to somehow be created and then recognized by the state."

Piscitelli and Kibby argue that the state organization has no jurisdiction to remove "duly elected officers of an independent organization in any existing contract covering Section VI, the State organization Constitution and By-Laws or even the NYSPHSAA." The state organization appointed WNYCFHO treasurer Shannon Spencer to serve as acting president and vice president until elections could be held. Spencer resigned in March.

"In essence, the Field Hockey organization is currently in limbo," Piscitelli and Kibby wrote. "Nothing is being done. There is no president, no vice president, no interpreter, no rating chair etc.”

A recent meeting was held with Section VI, state and local field hockey association representatives and NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas.

"Section VI is working with the state field hockey association to ensure that the season is not impacted and that student-athletes have the ability to participate in the season," Zayas told The News.

News Sports Reporter Rachel Lenzi contributed to this report.