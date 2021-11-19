Oakfield-Alabama/Elba stops Randolph in Class D Far West Regional

JAMESTOWN – On the shoulders and feet of running back Luke Pagett, the Randolph football team was making its chase to the end zone, in hopes of tying the game in the Class D Far West Regional.

But Pagett got wrapped up by a defender and lost control of the ball as he tried to continue forward. The fumble, on the ninth play of Randolph’s second series of the third quarter, ended any scoring hopes in the Cardinals’ most substantial drive in the second half of a 28-22 loss to Oakfield-Alabama/Elba on Friday at Strider Field.

Despite having one more drive after stopping the Aggies on fourth-and-six from the 44 when the Cardinals broke up a pass by Oakfield-Alabama/Elba quarterback Bodie Hyde, Randolph (10-1) moved the ball only three plays on its final drive of the game, which came with less than eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.

“That was tough,” Randolph coach Brent Brown said. “Finish that one off and, obviously, momentum switches and now the pressure’s on them.”

Instead, the momentum stayed in favor of Oakfield-Alabama/Elba (12-0), which allowed the Cardinals only two yards of offense in the fourth quarter.