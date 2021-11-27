NYSPHSAA Class AA football semifinal: Bennett vs. Cicero-North Syracuse

C-NS defeated Section IV champion Corning Painted Post 20-16 as Anthony Testa’s 4-yard TD run provided the winning points.

Pre-snap read: Adrenaline and anger can be powerful motivators. With that in mind, Bennett should embrace the "us against the world mentality" after the Tigers’ request for an extra day of rest was denied by the NYSPHSAA due to event logistics. Bennett had hoped to play this game Sunday. Logistics didn’t matter when NYSPHSAA moved the Class AA Far West Regional from Saturday to Tuesday due to McQuaid getting a temporary restraining order in response to Erie County’s attempt to prevent the Knights’ unvaccinated but Covid-19-negative players from participating.

On the field, Bennett coach Steve McDuffie said C-NS’ offense is similar to Lancaster’s (sound running game with good play-action passing). That means the Tigers must play disciplined and execute their assignments while being physical. However, their desire to assert their will must not lead to mistakes (missed tackles or penalties), or the Northstars will make them pay. Bennett must find ways to unleash Rashard Perry, as he threw McQuaid’s offense into chaos with his ability to pressure ball carriers.