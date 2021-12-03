NYSPHSAA Class AA football championship game: Bennett vs. Carmel

How they got here: Bennett defeated Section III champion Cicero-North Syracuse 38-0 as Dominac Allen scored twice and gained 167 yards on 13 carries. Jayden Lewis returned an interception for a touchdown and Javier Brown scored on a fumble recovery.

Carmel crushed IX-Newburgh Free 47-13 as Dylan Shields ran for three touchdowns.

Pre-snap read: Bennett’s strength is its line as it loves to run, run, run. Carmel lives by the same "assert itself by establishing the run" philosophy.

That means the team that’s able to run and then stop the run has the edge here.

Perry and the defensive line for Bennett need to continue pressuring the passer and disrupt the Rams’ offense. Lewis is one interception away from matching the state record set in 1984.

Carmel has some beef on its line, including 6-foot-4, 240-pound junior and co-captain Owen Boland. Rams have crushed all comers, outscoring their foes 470-69 for the season. The closest margin of victory was a 24-point win over Arlington.