NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal: Jamestown vs. Syracuse CBA

How they got here: Jamestown defeated Section V champion Canandaigua, 35-14, in the Far West Regional last Friday at Strider Field. CBA defeated Union-Endicott of Section IV, 42-0.

Presnap read: Throw the records away. The champions that reach the Final Four are all good. This should be Jamestown’s toughest test, yet.

Private school CBA comes into the game on a five-game winning streak and is coming off a game in which it made eight interceptions, including four in the second quarter as it went into halftime 28-0. The Brothers are fast and athletic and have the ability to make plays via run or pass with a slew of young, talented underclassmen.

They have size in the trenches, like Jamestown. The Red Raiders look to make plays via run or pass. They’d prefer to ground and pound with Butera, but Drake can take to the air if the Brothers stack the box to stop the run.

Playing fundamental football and ball protection will be key for both teams.

Next: The winner advances to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A championship game at 3 p.m. Dec. 3 a the Carrier Dome in Syracuse against the East Region semifinal winner.

