NYSCHSAA football championship: St. Francis vs. Iona Prep

Pre-snap read: Will the third time be the charm for St. Francis, whose previous two final appearances ended with losses to teams loaded with talent?

On paper, the Gaels seem like a matchup nightmare. They are an all-world bunch with several talented players having offers from Power Five conferences. That includes versatile sophomore defensive back Ellis Robinson IV, the nation’s top-ranked sophomore and fourth-ranked corner in the country, per 247sports.com , who has an offer from Alabama.

That said, this is still football. It’s about blocking and tackling. Doing the fundamentals. If St. Francis can do the fundamentals well, which includes running the ball and stopping the run, it should be a competitive game. Protecting the ball is a must and finding a way to let Scott be disruptive on defense will be key for their chances.