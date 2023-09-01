The New York State Federation of Secondary School Athletic Association announced the cancellation of its boys and girls Basketball Tournament of Champions on Friday.

The vote to cancel the event was by the New York State Federation, citing decreased interest and attendance from spectators and teams, facility and tournament costs, and wanting students to start spring sports immediately following the conclusion of their season.

The move means the state public high school basketball champions will not face the Catholic or independent school champions for the "Federation title" the week after the public school state crowns are decided.

“It is certainly disappointing to have the Federation Basketball Tournament of Champions cancelled, however this topic has been discussed for over a year, and all four associations had comprehensive discussions in an effort to continue to host the tournament,” said Jim Foster, Federation Executive Secretary.

This past season, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association hosted the Basketball Tournament of Champions. It returned after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Multiple teams elected not to participate. No Section VI or Monsignor Martin team qualified for last season’s tournament.

The NYS Federation will continue to host championship events in cross country, golf, swimming & diving, indoor track & field, outdoor track & field, and wrestling.