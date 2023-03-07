The top high school senior players in Section VI Federation hockey came together at Harborcenter on Tuesday night for the section’s inaugural Senior All-Star Game. Team Northtowns beat Team Southtowns 7-4, powered by two goals from Niagara Wheatfield’s Anthony LaGreca.

“It was really cool,” LaGreca said.

“You play with kids that you’ve played against all your life, all your hockey career,” he added. “It’s really fun to just go out for one last hurrah.”

With players from teams across the region skating together – rather than against one another – the first period was much of a “feeling-out” session as they got acclimated. Team Northtowns dominated early, but Team Southtowns found its legs as the period went on.

Kenmore West’s Cam Murdie stopped all 10 shots faced, while Iroquois-Alden’s Reid Ostrowski was perfect on nine shots.

“It was cool just to finally be on the same team as a lot of them,” Ostrowski said. “Not having them shooting against me was nice.”

“Just a cool experience,” he added. “I’m proud to be a part of it.”

The offense sparked in the second period as the teams combined for six goals.

Amherst’s Loic Fisher opened the scoring for Team Southtowns just 1:44 in, capitalizing on a moving goaltender from in front.

Just 20 seconds later, LaGreca tied the game off a cross-ice pass from Grand Island’s Eddie Kwarciak.

Starpoint’s William Mainstone then jammed home a loose puck in the crease at 8:58 to give Team Northtowns its first lead, and they never looked back.

Kenmore West’s Ian Wirth, the leading scorer in Section VI this season, increased Team Northtowns’ lead when he picked up a pass in the slot from teammate Nolan Mitchell behind the net at 11:27.

Orchard Park’s Presley Schiltz tightened the game with a goal from down low at 15:37, but Team Northtowns regained the two-goal lead when Canisius’ Max Mathien scored with 19.8 seconds remaining in the period, sliding the puck into an empty net with the goaltender got out of position to make a save.

Teams switched goaltenders each period, with Starpoint’s Richie Gareau and Williamsville East’s Andrew Jacobson each making seven saves in the second period.

LaGreca scored his second of the game 8:06 into the third period off a strong backhand in front of the net.

Niagara-Wheatfield teammate Roman Adamschick jammed the puck home from alongside the net at 8:24 before Orchard Park’s Frank Neeson scored at 9:31.

Lancaster’s Andrew Usinski scored Team Southtowns’ fourth goal at 15:52, tapping in a pass from teammate Quinn Malley in front.

Kenmore East’s Parker Cerkiewicz added an empty-net goal at 16:28 to finish off the game.

St. Francis’ Brendan Walczak had eight saves in the third period, while Clarence’s Ben Shoemaker had five saves.

Players represented 24 Section VI teams and were selected by their respective coaches, giving them one last chance to represent their schools before moving on.

“It was great, having that one last chance to put the jersey on,” LaGreca said. “There’s no better feeling.”