North Tonawanda's Day sisters to join Cardinal O'Hara girls basketball program

Two key cogs in the North Tonawanda girls basketball program will head to a neighboring program for the upcoming school year.

Annabelle and Brittany Day, who helped the Lumberjacks finish 18-2 in 2021-22, including a 15-1 record in the Niagara Frontier League, will transfer to Cardinal O’Hara and will join the Hawks, O’Hara coach Nick O’Neil confirmed Tuesday to The News.

No doubt about it.It’s OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL— we’ve added @AnnabelleDay32 & @BrittanydayNT2 to the team‼️Welcome to the championship team 😉. pic.twitter.com/M8dkqGFrHr — Cardinal O’Hara Lady Hawks (@OharaWBB) August 16, 2022

Annabelle Day was an All-Western New York large schools honorable mention selection as an eighth grader in 2021-22. A point guard, she averaged 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in 20 games for the Lumberjacks, and had 24 3-pointers, 61 steals and 55 assists. She was also a first-team Niagara Frontier League selection.

Brittany Day will be a junior this season, and is a forward who averaged 8.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 20 games last season at North Tonawanda. She also blocked 19 shots and had 42 assists.