North Tonawanda's Day sisters to join Cardinal O'Hara girls basketball program

  • Updated
Two key cogs in the North Tonawanda girls basketball program will head to a neighboring program for the upcoming school year.

Annabelle and Brittany Day, who helped the Lumberjacks finish 18-2 in 2021-22, including a 15-1 record in the Niagara Frontier League, will transfer to Cardinal O’Hara and will join the Hawks, O’Hara coach Nick O’Neil confirmed Tuesday to The News.

Annabelle Day was an All-Western New York large schools honorable mention selection as an eighth grader in 2021-22. A point guard, she averaged 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in 20 games for the Lumberjacks, and had 24 3-pointers, 61 steals and 55 assists. She was also a first-team Niagara Frontier League selection.

Brittany Day will be a junior this season, and is a forward who averaged 8.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 20 games last season at North Tonawanda. She also blocked 19 shots and had 42 assists.

