It was standing room only at Airport Lanes in Cheektowaga and even then, space was tight as supporters from around Western New York spent almost eight hours watching the Section VI Girls Bowling Championships on Wednesday.

After a long day with trips to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Bowling Championships on the line, the day concluded with a team winner in Division I and II along with six players earning individual spots to the state tournament.

North Tonawanda won Division I with a score of 5,429.

“This is very exciting,” North Tonawanda coach Hannah Brocklehurst said. “We have a young group of girls with one senior on the team, so we were excited to see what would happen today. I’m looking forward to seeing what we do next year as well. This has been a long time coming.

"We’ve been placing second and third here for a while. This is very rewarding and we feel very accomplished with this being a strong end to the season and we’re looking forward to Syracuse.”

Leading the Lumberjacks was junior Bridget Cake. She finished with a score of 1,205, which was the third highest on the day. Qualifying for state was a dream come true for Cake as she held back her emotions after she completed a goal she had set years ago.

“I really wanted to go states and it was one of my biggest goals this entire season,” Cake said. “I knew I wanted to go and I strived for it. I knew if I didn’t make it I had another year because I’m a junior. My team pushed really, really hard to get to states. It was our biggest goal and going to states as a team means a lot to me. I’ve been bowling since I was little for about 11 years now; this is my sport, and I love it. This means so much to me and I’m so ecstatic right now.”

Finishing with the best overall score was Maryvale senior Emma Jones with 1,373, as she led the Flyers to a Division II championship with a score of 5,124.

“I’m very excited to be going with my team this year,” Jones said. “It’s very exciting I get to go in my senior year and I’m glad we did it together. I’m really happy with how I did today and I did what I needed to do. I really needed to focus on my technique.”

Maryvale advances to the state championships and will look to win its first championship since 1981.

“Today was a long time coming,” Maryvale coach Becca Phelps said. “We’ve placed second in sectionals quite a few times in the last seven years that I’ve been coaching. Our girls really brought it together today. All of our girls increased their scores and today was the highest we bowled in a tournament, and they did it at the right time. When I was writing down the scores, I was crying because this means a lot. It’s been a joy working with this team and this has been one of the best teams I’ve ever coached. I enjoy coming to practice every day.”

Joining Maryvale and North Tonawanda in Syracuse will be members of the All-Section VI team, featuring Jillian Yarnes (Orchard Park, 1,230), Sarah Zulick (Clarence, 1,195), Abbie Derby (Jamestown, 1,182), Kaelynn Weber (Kenmore, 1,164), Brenna Forsha (Tonawanda, 1,157) and Hailee Zalwsky (Allegany-Limestone, 1,134).

Hamburg commitments

Deborah Borysewicz, Niagara University, track and field.

Aiden Matyas, Clarion State, football.

Lukasz Barmosz, Frostburg State, lacrosse.

Meghan Kruszka, Mansfield State, basketball.