North Tonawanda girls soccer upsets No. 1 seed Williamsville East

North Tonawanda’s girls, seeded No. 5, scored the biggest upset so far in the Section VI soccer playoffs, defeating No. 1 seed Williamsville East, 5-2, in their semifinal on Monday at Williamsville North.

The Lumberjacks scored three goals in overtime to advance to the Class A-1 championship game against Niagara Frontier League rival Grand Island on Saturday at Williamsville South.

NT twice took the lead in regulation only to have the Flames come back to even things. The Lumberjacks broke the tie at 3:07 of the first overtime period, and added two more goals before the second 10-minute OT was over. Kylie Miranto scored four times for the winners.

In a rematch of two Niagara Frontier League teams, No. 2 Grand Island edged No. 3 Niagara Wheatfield on a goal by senior Jessica Whitfield off a corner from sophomore Morgan Khadra. Grand Island had defeated NW in the Frontier League crossover championship game on Oct. 14 after the teams had played to a 3-3 tie in September.

Lina Young scored two goals and assisted on two others to lead No. 2 seed North Collins to a berth in the Class D girls sectional final by defeating Franklinville, 5-1, at Dunkirk. The Eagles will face No. 1 seed Ellicottville on Saturday at the same venue.