North Tonawanda girls soccer upsets No. 1 seed Williamsville East

North Tonawanda’s girls, seeded No. 5, scored the biggest upset so far in the Section VI soccer playoffs, defeating No. 1 seed Williamsville East, 5-2, in their semifinal on Monday at Williamsville North.
The Lumberjacks scored three goals in overtime to advance to the Class A-1 championship game against Niagara Frontier League rival Grand Island on Saturday at Williamsville South.
NT twice took the lead in regulation only to have the Flames come back to even things. The Lumberjacks broke the tie at 3:07 of the first overtime period, and added two more goals before the second 10-minute OT was over. Kylie Miranto scored four times for the winners.
In a rematch of two Niagara Frontier League teams, No. 2 Grand Island edged No. 3 Niagara Wheatfield on a goal by senior Jessica Whitfield off a corner from sophomore Morgan Khadra. Grand Island had defeated NW in the Frontier League crossover championship game on Oct. 14 after the teams had played to a 3-3 tie in September.
Lina Young scored two goals and assisted on two others to lead No. 2 seed North Collins to a berth in the Class D girls sectional final by defeating Franklinville, 5-1, at Dunkirk. The Eagles will face No. 1 seed Ellicottville on Saturday at the same venue.
Young, a senior who has 20 goals and seven assists for 47 points this season, opened the scoring in the 15th minute with an assist from Anna Parnitzke. She scored again in the 34th minute with Kierra Puntillo assisting. Young had assists on goals by Hailey Jasinski and Emily Gerdau.
Lew-Port, which lost a double-overtime heartbreaker to No. 1 seed Williamsville South in last year’s Class A-2 boys soccer championship, is going back to the class final again. The Lancers advanced with a 3-0 triumph over Tonawanda in their semifinal at Kenmore West.
Sophomore Drew Leardini scored twice, and senior Spencer Reisman added the other goal for the Lancers (14-3-1).
East Aurora, the No. 1 seed in Class B-1, edged City Honors, 1-0, at Kenmore West on sophomore Charlie Meyer’s first half goal.
Junior Peter Martillotta, whose father is the team’s head coach, scored twice in the first half for Roy-Hart in a 2-1 victory over Cassadaga Valley/Falconer at Amherst to put the Rams in the Class B-2 championship game on Saturday against No. 5 seed Lackawanna at Williamsville South.
Allegany-Limestone became the first boys No. 1 seed to fall. The Gators lost to Lackawanna, 4-1, at Amherst.
Jayden Swygert assisted Martillotta’s goal in the fourth minute and Zach Livergood assisted on Martillotta’s 23rd goal of the season, which came in the 23rd minute.
The Martillottas have been a father-son coach-player combination since Peter was playing in a 7-and-under league in Lockport.
Roy-Hart (13-5 overall) won the Niagara-Orleans League championship with a 9-1 record, losing only Medina/Lyndonville.
In Class C, No. 3 seed Maple Grove (14-2) upset No. 2 Portville, 4-0, handing the Panthers their first loss of the season. Portville finished the season with a 15-1-1 mark, including 10-0 in CCAA East. The Red Dragons will face No. 1 seed Lafayette, which advanced to the championship round with 3-0 victory over Wilson at Eden. The championship game is Saturday at Eden.