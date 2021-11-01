North golden as Kevin Sugg's overtime goal secures Class AA repeat in boys soccer

The blonds of Williamsville North reign supreme again in Section VI boys soccer.
Unlike last season’s championship run, the Spartans needed to work overtime to secure the Class AA crown. They did it by rallying for a 2-1 triumph over perennial championship contender Clarence on Monday night at Williamsville South High School.
Kevin Sugg’s golden goal off an assist from Ryan Bailey sparked a wild championship celebration – the type of one North could only dream about last year. When the Spartans won in 2020, it felt great to them, but they only had a handful of fans to celebrate with due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
That wasn’t the case Monday. After each goal, the Spartans celebrated with their student section. After they were presented with the championship, their giant circle of a celebration took place in front of their faithful separated a short distance from the field by a fence.
“Scoring the game-winner is everything you could have asked for,” Sugg said. “The whole Squall is here to support us. … It’s just a surreal feeling. We’re not done yet.”
Sugg is correct. Unlike last year’s pandemic-impacted season, North’s campaign does not end with sectionals. It’s back to normalcy in the state as the Spartans (15-1-1) advance to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association quarterfinals/Far West Regionals on Friday night at Williamsville South against the Section V (Rochester area) champion. The Section V final is Tuesday at Eastridge High School between Fairport and Hilton.
“It’s unreal. When he scored it, I was just lost for words,” Bailey said. “I was so excited. It was such a great feeling winning it in front of fans.”
Unlike last year’s final in which North cruised to a shutout victory over Lancaster, it had to battle back against a Clarence team trying to win its first sectional title since 2018.
Traditionally, all the North players dye their hair blond before the season as way of team bonding. The coach only does it if the team wins sectionals.
Monday’s victory means North coach Dave LaMastra will get his salt-and-pepper hair dyed blond.
Finally.
“They’ve been waiting for it,” LaMastra said. “I didn’t do it last year because we didn’t go anyplace. But this is the year, regionals on Friday.”
The Red Devils were inches away from securing their ninth title in 13 years as Eli Douglas shot from roughly 15 yards away rolled just left of the opening with a minute left in regulation.
In overtime, a turnover by Clarence near its goal box created by pressure from the Spartans’ Brock Young produced the championship-clinching goal. The turnover wound up going to Bailey who beat his defender and saw Sugg breaking toward the goal from the left. Bailey fed it to Sugg for the layup of a golden goal.
Rian Burns made seven saves for North.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the way these guys dug deep and came from behind,” LaMastra said.
The officials called little in this one, letting the players in essence settle things on the field. It created moments of some nice action and physicality.
Clarence drew first blood midway through the first half on Evan Webster’s 10th goal of the season. A few minutes later, Burns made a nice sliding stop on a Clarence chance to his left in the box to keep it a one-goal game.
In hockey a big save at one end usually gets rewarded with a goal. Soccer isn’t hockey as Young dinged one off the post following a nice feed from Bailey after a turnover in the Red Devils’ box.
North finally broke through 2:25 into the second half as Bailey scored on a penalty kick.
Clarence almost had a breakaway chance with 27 minutes left, but hustling Jim Kasperek not only prevented the Red Devil from firing a shot, but forced him to lose the ball out of bounds resulting in a goalie kick for North. The Spartans hit a post on a chance later in the half.
All of that led to a big finish that was to the Spartans' liking.
“It’s amazing,” Bailey said. “It’s my senior year. I’m really happy, we could go out on top. We’re not done yet.”