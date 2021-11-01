North golden as Kevin Sugg's overtime goal secures Class AA repeat in boys soccer

The blonds of Williamsville North reign supreme again in Section VI boys soccer.

Unlike last season’s championship run, the Spartans needed to work overtime to secure the Class AA crown. They did it by rallying for a 2-1 triumph over perennial championship contender Clarence on Monday night at Williamsville South High School.

Kevin Sugg’s golden goal off an assist from Ryan Bailey sparked a wild championship celebration – the type of one North could only dream about last year. When the Spartans won in 2020, it felt great to them, but they only had a handful of fans to celebrate with due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That wasn’t the case Monday. After each goal, the Spartans celebrated with their student section. After they were presented with the championship, their giant circle of a celebration took place in front of their faithful separated a short distance from the field by a fence.

“Scoring the game-winner is everything you could have asked for,” Sugg said. “The whole Squall is here to support us. … It’s just a surreal feeling. We’re not done yet.”