Noel Barlette, Orchard Park ready to master proving grounds of McQuaid Invitational

Hickey is now Mary Pat Ray, and she is a teacher and a mother of three who lives in Winston-Salem, N.C. When she first ran cross-country as a ninth grader at Clarence in 1981, the only distance she knew in competition was 3.1 miles, the standard for high school cross-country races.

When she got to the McQuaid Invitational, what excited her and her teammates was the opportunity to run against athletes and teams from across the state. She had no idea that prior to 1981, women ran a shorter course in the invitational.

The results page for the McQuaid Invitational champions page distinguishes when the course changes were made, albeit using coded language:

“From ‘73 to ‘80, course distance gradually increased from 1.6 to 2.2 miles,” the site reads. “In ‘81, girls were deemed capable of running the full 3.0. And, amazingly, they were!”

“The 3.1 miles, that was normal, and that was the length of cross-country courses,” said Ray, a 1985 Clarence graduate. “I didn’t know anything different from running that, and but it was so interesting to find that out. I don’t remember any discussion of: ‘Are girls capable of running 3 miles?' That was just what I knew.”