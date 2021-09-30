Noel Barlette, Orchard Park ready to master proving grounds of McQuaid Invitational

If Noel Barlette can complete a 3.1-mile cross-country course, she knows she is prepared to do anything.
It’s the psychological part of running that’s the most challenging and the most appealing to Barlette, a sophomore at Orchard Park.
“It’s definitely not an easy sport,” said Barlette, the defending Section VI Class A champion. “It’s 90% mental and 10% physical. If you’re not mentally tough, then running probably won’t be for you. But if you work up to it, you can do a lot of things and your mind is your only limitation when it comes to running. If you have a certain mindset, you will really excel in running. If you think it’s too hard, you won’t go anywhere.”
The buildup to the sense of accomplishment has helped Barlette establish herself as Orchard Park’s top runner this season; she completed the three-mile course at the East Aurora Invitational in 18 minutes, 46.4 seconds last weekend and, according to Athletic.net, Bartlett has the second-best time among Section VI’s Class A runners, behind Frontier's Lillie Bogdan. Bogdan completed the East Aurora course in 18:00.6.
Barlette, her teammates and cross-country runners from across Western New York prepare for one of the marquee events this weekend, the McQuaid Invitational at Genesee Valley Park in Rochester.
“This is the biggest meet that we do, but there’s not the most riding on this meet,” Orchard Park coach Steven Dillsworth said. “We have ECICs and sectionals and states, but this meet is the biggest one. There’s over 200 schools, and it’s a show-where-you’re-at to New York State.
“It’s a proving ground.”
More than 50 schools from Western New York are expected to compete in the McQuaid Invitational, and Barlette and her teammates approach a historic milestone in the girls event.
Forty years ago, race organizers lengthened the girls course to its current distance of 3 miles. When the girls meet began in 1973 – a year after the enactment of Title IX, a federal law that established gender equity and eliminating sex discrimination in education – the girls course was 1.6 miles. It was gradually lengthened, reaching 3 miles in 1981, six years after the boys course.
The boys course was a 2.5-mile course from 1965-74, then became a 3-mile course in 1975.
In 1982, Clarence’s Mary Pat Hickey became the first Buffalo area winner of the 3-mile girls race. She won the race in 17:47 and a year later, she won the race in 17:21. Prior to Hickey, Clarence’s Sue Shaffer won the 1976 girls championship in 10:46, Grand Island’s Marj Bessel won the 1978 title (12:39.6) and Lancaster’s Anne Dobrowolski won the 1980 title (12:31), all on shorter courses.
Hickey is now Mary Pat Ray, and she is a teacher and a mother of three who lives in Winston-Salem, N.C. When she first ran cross-country as a ninth grader at Clarence in 1981, the only distance she knew in competition was 3.1 miles, the standard for high school cross-country races.
When she got to the McQuaid Invitational, what excited her and her teammates was the opportunity to run against athletes and teams from across the state. She had no idea that prior to 1981, women ran a shorter course in the invitational.
The results page for the McQuaid Invitational champions page distinguishes when the course changes were made, albeit using coded language:
“From ‘73 to ‘80, course distance gradually increased from 1.6 to 2.2 miles,” the site reads. “In ‘81, girls were deemed capable of running the full 3.0. And, amazingly, they were!”
“The 3.1 miles, that was normal, and that was the length of cross-country courses,” said Ray, a 1985 Clarence graduate. “I didn’t know anything different from running that, and but it was so interesting to find that out. I don’t remember any discussion of: ‘Are girls capable of running 3 miles?' That was just what I knew.”
Ray ran at the University of Kentucky, but as she began the ninth grade at Clarence, she tried to decide whether she should play volleyball or become a cheerleader. She recalled Red Devils cross-country coach Dave Johnson encouraging her to come out for the team, with a simple pitch.
“The cross-country coach said, ‘You should come out to cross-country practice, it’s only 3 miles,’ ” Ray said. “After that, I was hooked. And all the coach did was suggest it to me.”
As Barlette and her teammates prepared for the McQuaid Invitational this week, she was surprised by the quick history lesson she had just been given about the event, which returns after it was suspended in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Amazingly!” Barlette said, laughing, when the statement on the website was read to her. “It doesn’t surprise me too much, because I know women were treated differently back then. I know we’ve done a lot and we’ve learned from history to make it better. I’m really glad we get to run the full 3 miles."
Knowing she’s going to run the course on the 40th anniversary of a small but significant change also gives Barlette a boost going into the race.
“It’s a very competitive environment, and it’s very intimidating,” said Barlette, who has twice run in the McQuaid Invitational. “I usually get very nervous, because teams from all over come to McQuaid, teams from Canada, from Rochester, so it’s not like your typical invitational. It’s a really big meet.”
The McQuaid Invitational features 24 races, including varsity races that are based on the size of each school.
Barlette was third on a 1.6-mile course as a seventh grader on Orchard Park’s modified cross-country team in 2018, then finished 18th (19:29.8) in the 335-runner race for medium and large schools as an eighth grader on Orchard Park’s varsity team.
“When I moved up from modified in eighth grade, I wasn’t as prepared for the race,” said Barlette, whose mother, Kelly, ran marathons and father, Steve, ran track at SUNY Fredonia. “A lot of those girls who run the course, they are tough. But now I’m used to it, and I know what to do if I get boxed in.”
Dillsworth, Orchard Park’s coach, said that in her time on varsity, Barlette has become a more tactical and more intelligent runner, who can control her pace through the course of 3.1 miles and who understands and maximizes courses and runs.
The challenge of running is uplifting for Barlette. The delight from running comes after the race, whether it’s through the relief of finishing a tough course or setting a personal-best time.
“I run because I really like the rush of adrenaline before a race,” Barlette said. “I like competing to see the best I can be. And I really like the team aspect of it. We’re all racing against the clock, but we’re doing it together.”