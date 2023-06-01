St. Francis rallied around pitcher Noah Albano’s complete game and a booming two-run triple from Nick Bienko to defeat St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute 3-0 in the first game of the best-of-three Georgetown Cup baseball championship series Thursday at Sal Maglie Stadium in Niagara Falls.

Albano pitched seven innings and struck out seven for the Red Raiders (16-11) and walked only one St. Joe’s batter. The Marauders (17-8) notched five hits, but stranded six runners.

Bienko went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a triple and a bunt single to lead the Red Raiders at the plate. Anthony Venditti went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, and Cael Banks drew two walks.

Third baseman Sean Connor had two singles and a double for St. Joe’s. Marauders starting pitcher Ty Graczyk threw four innings, struck out two and walked three.

“St. Joe’s is a really good team, they’re solid top to bottom,” St. Francis coach Paul Bartell said. “They’re going to hit good pitching, so you have to play good defense. It’s one of the three parts of the game you have to have.”

St. Francis got after Graczyk early. Banks walked to open the game, followed by a bunt single from Bienko, and they advanced to second and third on a groundout. Banks was tagged out at home on a hit from Braden Hill, but Bienko scored on a bloop single to shallow center field by Venditti for an early 1-0 St. Francis lead.

St. Joe’s answered by opening the bottom of the first with a single from Josh Eagle, but the senior was caught stealing second base, and the Marauders could not cash in on the early base runner. Another St. Joe’s scoring opportunity was diffused in the second inning on a strong effort from Hill to field a bouncing grounder and strand two St. Joe’s runners.

“They make plays for me, and I like that,” Albano said of the Red Raiders’ defensive effort behind him.

St. Francis added to its lead in the fourth inning. Jason Schiltz lined a single up the middle with one out, followed by a walk from Ben Michalski. After a pop out made it two runners on with two outs, Bienko stepped to the plate.

“I saw a fastball right down the middle. Before that at-bat, I was fighting pitches off. Right before the at-bat, I took a deep breath," Bienko said. "I saw the pitch and drove it.”

He launched a triple deep to Sal Maglie Stadium’s 380-foot wall in right-center field, easily scoring Schiltz and Michalski and giving the Red Raiders a 3-0 lead.

St. Joe’s threatened to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Connor led off with a single to left field, then Bryce Mucica walked to put runners on first and second base with no outs. St. Francis called a conference at the mound to refocus.

“I just wanted to keep doing the same thing,” Albano said. “Just keep throwing fastballs inside and outside and throw some curveballs in a good place.”

Albano struck out the next St. Joe’s batter with a high fastball, then got the following hitter to foul out. Albano rang up the last out on three straight pitches for his seventh strikeout and a St. Francis win.

Despite the shutout, St. Joe’s coach Paul Nasca was encouraged by his team’s performance heading into the second game of the series at noon Saturday at Sal Maglie Stadium.

“We’re not going to change anything, we’re going to keep swinging the bats and getting some balls to fall. I thought we competed like crazy today,” Nasca said. “We like where we’re at, and it’s a three-game series. You have to win two games, and we’re ready to go.”

St. Joe’s is looking to repeat as champion, while St. Francis can clinch its first championship since 2018.