No. 1 seed Spartans open Class AA baseball playoffs with big win

No. 1 seed Williamsville North sent 10 men to bat in a five-run first inning and went on to a 10-0 victory over Jamestown on Monday in their Section VI Class AA baseball quarterfinal at North.

A triple by Conner Hoehman, followed by doubles by Parker Murray and Kyle Finn, three walks and a two-run single by Matthew Lyskawa made up the first-inning rally and provided junior right-hander Brendan Morse more than enough working margin.

Morse, who pitched two straight no-hit games in ECIC I against at West Seneca West and Frontier this season, shut out the Red Raiders for five innings as the Spartans built their lead to double-digits.

Williamsville North will face the winner of Tuesday’s Niagara Falls-Frontier game on Wednesday at North.

No. 5 seed Maryvale scored a minor seeding upset, taking down No. 4 Springfield 8-6 in Class B-1.

In Class B-2, Brayden Hy went 3 for 3 and drove in six runs and Hunter Babel scored four times, including once on a home run, in leading Roy-Hart over WNY Maritime Charter 14-4.

Clymer/Sherman/Panama remained undefeated at 11-0 with 7-2 triumph over Frewsburg and will move on in Class C play to face Gowanda or Randolph on Wednesday. Also in Class C, Maple Grove blanked Salamanca 10-0.