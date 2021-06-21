No. 1 seed Spartans open Class AA baseball playoffs with big win

No. 1 seed Williamsville North sent 10 men to bat in a five-run first inning and went on to a 10-0 victory over Jamestown on Monday in their Section VI Class AA baseball quarterfinal at North.
A triple by Conner Hoehman, followed by doubles by Parker Murray and Kyle Finn, three walks and a two-run single by Matthew Lyskawa made up the first-inning rally and provided junior right-hander Brendan Morse more than enough working margin.
Morse, who pitched two straight no-hit games in ECIC I against at West Seneca West and Frontier this season, shut out the Red Raiders for five innings as the Spartans built their lead to double-digits.
Williamsville North will face the winner of Tuesday’s Niagara Falls-Frontier game on Wednesday at North.
No. 5 seed Maryvale scored a minor seeding upset, taking down No. 4 Springfield 8-6 in Class B-1.
In Class B-2, Brayden Hy went 3 for 3 and drove in six runs and Hunter Babel scored four times, including once on a home run, in leading Roy-Hart over WNY Maritime Charter 14-4.
Clymer/Sherman/Panama remained undefeated at 11-0 with 7-2 triumph over Frewsburg and will move on in Class C play to face Gowanda or Randolph on Wednesday. Also in Class C, Maple Grove blanked Salamanca 10-0.
Softball
Freshman Carly Fraser’s single in the bottom of the seventh kept No. 1 seed Lake Shore (16-0) undefeated with a 3-2 triumph over East Aurora. The Eagles will face Olean or Springville in a Class B-1 semifinal Wednesday.
Williamsville East, the No. 2 seed in A-1, survived a tough game from upstart Sweet Home for a 3-1 victory and will be home to No. 3 seed Niagara Wheatfield in a semifinal Wednesday. The N-W Falcons triumphed over North Tonawanda 10-0.
The two top seeds in A-2 both triumphed. No. 1 Williamsville South breezed past Pioneer 21-2, while No. 2 Iroquois defeated Amherst 7-2. Iroquois will face No. 3 Cheektowaga, which triumphed over Lewiston-Porter 12-9.
Girls lacrosse
Amherst in Class C was the only No. 1 seed in action in girls lacrosse. The Tigers triumphed 12-7 over North Tonawanda.
In Class D, Marla Warriors scored five goals and assisted on another and Ryleigh John had four goals for No. 3 Salamanca in a 14-4 triumph over Depew.
No. 4 seed West Seneca East defeated No. 5 Williamsville South 9-2 in Class C, while No. 3 Grand Island defeated No. 5 East Aurora 10-5.
In Class B, No. 4 Niagara Wheatfield downed No. 5 West Seneca West 13-7.