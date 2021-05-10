No. 1 seed Grand Island wins sectional boys volleyball opener

Eden/North Collins will face No. 5 seed Iroquois, which triumphed at No. 4 East Aurora/Holland in four sets 25-16, 18-25, 25-17 and 25-12. The teams had split their two regular season matches, with each winning on its home court.

One Buffalo Public Schools team will move on to the sectionals. Saw Roldy recorded nine kills, Elias Humphrey had four assists and Cruz Herron had four digs and four aces as Olmsted triumphed over Buffalo city rival Lafayette 25-12, 25-21 and 25-19 in their Division 2B first round match. Olmstead will be home against No. 3 seed West Seneca East on Wednesday. Roldy, Humphrey and Herron are all juniors at Olmsted, which tied Hutch-Tech at 7-1 for the best regular season record among Buffalo Public Schools teams.

WSE defeated visiting Lake Shore 25-14, 25-13, 25-18 in its match on Monday to move on.

Clarence, Grand Island among girls volleyball top seeds for sectionals Quarterfinals in all seven classes are Tuesday with semifinals Thursday and finals Saturday.

In Division 1, No. 3 seed Frontier defeated No. 6 Lancaster 25-13, 25-15 and 25-21 to move on to face another league rival, either No. 2 Clarence or No. 7 Williamsville North. Frontier had scored two four-set wins over the Legends in the regular season in league play.

No. 4 seed Lockport swept visiting Niagara Falls 25-9, 25-18 and 25-15 to advance to a semifinal match at No. 1 Orchard Park on Wednesday. The Quakers drew a first-round bye.

Williamsville North, which won just one match all season, gave No. 2 seed Clarence a struggle before falling. The Red Devils won 25-18, 25-23, 20-25 and 25-15.

