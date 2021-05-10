No. 1 seed Grand Island wins sectional boys volleyball opener

Grand Island, which won the last Division 2 state championship held in the fall of 2019, avenged its only loss of the regular season by defeating West Seneca West in a quarterfinal round match in Class 2A of the Section VI boys volleyball championships on Monday.
The Vikings, who swept through the Niagara Frontier League regular season with a 12-0 record, triumphed over West 25-23, 25-21 and 25-14 on their home floor to move on against either No. 4 North Tonawanda or No. 5 Starpoint in the semifinals Wednesday.
West Seneca West upset GI in four sets in their nonleague meeting Friday.
In another 2A quarterfinal, Williamsville East rallied after a loss in the opening set to win over visiting Hamburg 21-25, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-21.
No. 1 seed Eden/North Collins, which lost only one match to Monsignor Martin Association champion Canisius and dropped only three sets in going undefeated against Section VI public schools opponents, rolled into the second round of the sectionals Division 2B boys volleyball playoffs with a sweep of Maryvale on Monday.
On their home court, the Raiders triumphed 25-13, 25-13 and 26-24 to get past the Flyers, who were seeded eighth in the bracket.
Teams representing Eden are a perennial power in Western New York, and won the first of their many titles in 1977.
Eden/North Collins will face No. 5 seed Iroquois, which triumphed at No. 4 East Aurora/Holland in four sets 25-16, 18-25, 25-17 and 25-12. The teams had split their two regular season matches, with each winning on its home court.
One Buffalo Public Schools team will move on to the sectionals. Saw Roldy recorded nine kills, Elias Humphrey had four assists and Cruz Herron had four digs and four aces as Olmsted triumphed over Buffalo city rival Lafayette 25-12, 25-21 and 25-19 in their Division 2B first round match. Olmstead will be home against No. 3 seed West Seneca East on Wednesday. Roldy, Humphrey and Herron are all juniors at Olmsted, which tied Hutch-Tech at 7-1 for the best regular season record among Buffalo Public Schools teams.
WSE defeated visiting Lake Shore 25-14, 25-13, 25-18 in its match on Monday to move on.
Quarterfinals in all seven classes are Tuesday with semifinals Thursday and finals Saturday.
In Division 1, No. 3 seed Frontier defeated No. 6 Lancaster 25-13, 25-15 and 25-21 to move on to face another league rival, either No. 2 Clarence or No. 7 Williamsville North. Frontier had scored two four-set wins over the Legends in the regular season in league play.
No. 4 seed Lockport swept visiting Niagara Falls 25-9, 25-18 and 25-15 to advance to a semifinal match at No. 1 Orchard Park on Wednesday. The Quakers drew a first-round bye.
Williamsville North, which won just one match all season, gave No. 2 seed Clarence a struggle before falling. The Red Devils won 25-18, 25-23, 20-25 and 25-15.