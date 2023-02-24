Nine Section VI wrestlers won their way to Saturday’s semifinals after the first day of the New York State Public High School Championships in Albany.

That group includes Niagara Falls teammates Jaden Crumpler and Amarfio Reynolds Jr., who are the top two seeds in the 126-pound weight class in Division I.

At 138, Te’Shaun Mathews from Niagara Wheatfield moved to the semifinals with an 8-2 quarterfinal victory.

Williamsville North’s Cam Catrabone, the top seed at 145, won both his matches by pinfall, in 2:22 and then 35 seconds in the quarterfinals.

Five wrestlers reached the semifinals in Division II, starting with JJ Lucinski from Newfane at 102 pounds. He scored 9-6 and 7-3 decisions in his two matches Friday.

Jordan Joslyn of Chautauqua Lake-Westfield-Panama made the semifinals at 126 by pulling a quarterfinal upset. The seventh seed, he earned a technical fall over the second seed to advance.

At 132 pounds, Newfane’s Aidan Gillings needed a combined 2:05 to pin his first two opponents (1:35 in the first match, 30 seconds in the quarterfinals).

Southwestern’s Tavio Hoose, the sixth seed at 172, earned a 6-3 upset of the third seed to make the semifinals.

At 215, Iroquois’ Trevor Barry scored a pair of falls, including one in 23 seconds in his first match, to advance.

Section VI will have 19 Division II and 17 Division I wrestlers in action Saturday.

Austin Zimmerman and Nik Massaro from St. Joe’s also remain in the consolation brackets.

Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m. at MVP Arena. Finals are scheduled for 6:05 p.m.