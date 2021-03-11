NiCo Warriors look to advance another step in third year

Natalie O'Brien and eight of her teammates remember well the lessons learned in their first season with the Niagara County Warriors girls hockey team in 2018-19.
The Warriors took their lumps, losing all 15 games as the expansion team in the Western New York Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation. NiCo, with players from just two schools, Starpoint and Niagara-Wheatfield, was outscored 124-25 that first season. The addition of players from Lewiston-Porter and North Tonawanda helped bolster the roster for the next season, when NiCo went 1-11-0.
This season, the Warriors finished with a winning record for the first time in league play, 4-3, and are heading into the Section VI playoffs, which open March 18.
Greg Grosskopf, who teaches at Niagara-Wheatfield, has been the Warriors' coach through all of this and has seen growth in the program. A junior varsity coach at North Tonawanda, he heard about the NiCo girls opening in 2018 and applied, looking for something different.
"I had never coached girls before, but I've grown to love it," he said.
Of the nine players with NiCo who started with the team three seasons ago, O'Brien and Amanda Jackson are seniors on the present roster.
Other veterans of that inaugural season are sophomore Mara Beiter, freshman Faith O'Connor, sophomore Skylar Berube, freshman Francesca Williamson, freshman Marina Mansfield, freshman Madison Mallone and junior goalie Annie Riek.
Mallone had the honor of scoring the first goal for NiCo in the team's first game. The Warriors' first win came last season over HEWS (Hamburg, Eden, West Seneca) on a goal by O'Brien in overtime on Dec. 10, 2019. Jackson scored what was the game-winning goal in NiCo's first regulation win, over FLOP (Frontier, Lake Shore, Orchard Park), 4-3, on Jan. 14, 2020.
The first goalie shutout was by sophomore Mariela Mulready, who notched 21 saves in a 3-0 win over FLOP on March 4.
The next milestone would be some postseason success.
"We're hoping to make a couple of strides and win some playoff games," Grosskopf said.
O'Brien, Jackson, junior defender Kayla Persinger, Berube, Riek, Mallone and Marina Mansfield give Grosskopf an experienced core. However, there are some impressive newcomers coming along.
Seventh-grader Sam Latini recently has moved up to the first line with O'Brien and Mallone.
"She brings a little bit of speed and forecheck to the line," Grosskopf said of Latini. "She's a hard worker and that got her up to the first line."
Jackson, Mansfield and sophomore Paige Spatarico make up the Warriors second line.
Natalee Lawrence, an eighth-grader from Starpoint, and freshmen Faith O'Connor and Amanda Truty are third-line forwards.
Persinger, who came over last season from Lew-Port, where she played on the boys team, anchors the defense with Berube, sophomore Mara Beiter, freshman Julia Hoffmann and junior Natalie Ponzi.
Grosskopf credits improved defense with the Warriors' overall improvement.
"We're definitely better defensively," Grosskopf said. "Our top four have been fantastic this year, working as a team, instead of as a lot of individuals. That kind of changed our whole season."
The Warriors still have a way to go. Their last league game was a 6-1 loss to first-place Monsignor Martin.
"It was just one of those games where we came out flat and stayed flat all game," Grosskopf said. "All three lines kind of struggled with the speed. We hung in for a while, then just lost it."
Goals needed
Sometimes, teams wish they could save goals from an easy victory for a more difficult opponent.
Last Sunday, Starpoint's Max Ciepiela, the Section VI Fed scoring leader, scored three goals with an assist in an 11-1 triumph over Depew.
The next day, Amherst rallied for four unanswered goals in the third period in a 6-2 upset over the Spartans. Trevor Tout scored twice for the Tigers, while Jake Jax made 43 saves to hold off Starpoint.
In another third-period explosion, Hamburg scored six times in a 10-6 triumph over Lockport/Niagara Falls at Harborcenter. Ryan Steiner scored four goals and assisted on another for the Bulldogs. Steiner and Brady Eich each scored twice in Hamburg's big third period.
Two wins for Nichols
Nichols (19-2-2) won a pair of games on the road against Syracuse Nationals last weekend, 3-0 and 4-3. Lawton Zacher posted the shutout for the Vikings with 19 saves. Sam Christiano scored twice and Alex Musielak had 26 saves in the second victory.
Nichols will face the Buffalo. Jr. Sabres twice this weekend at Dann Rink, Friday and Saturday, with the winner advancing to the state tournament.