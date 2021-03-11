NiCo Warriors look to advance another step in third year

Natalie O'Brien and eight of her teammates remember well the lessons learned in their first season with the Niagara County Warriors girls hockey team in 2018-19.

The Warriors took their lumps, losing all 15 games as the expansion team in the Western New York Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation. NiCo, with players from just two schools, Starpoint and Niagara-Wheatfield, was outscored 124-25 that first season. The addition of players from Lewiston-Porter and North Tonawanda helped bolster the roster for the next season, when NiCo went 1-11-0.

This season, the Warriors finished with a winning record for the first time in league play, 4-3, and are heading into the Section VI playoffs, which open March 18.

Greg Grosskopf, who teaches at Niagara-Wheatfield, has been the Warriors' coach through all of this and has seen growth in the program. A junior varsity coach at North Tonawanda, he heard about the NiCo girls opening in 2018 and applied, looking for something different.

"I had never coached girls before, but I've grown to love it," he said.

Of the nine players with NiCo who started with the team three seasons ago, O'Brien and Amanda Jackson are seniors on the present roster.