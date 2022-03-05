Nick Moore does more at both ends to help Amherst win A-2 boys basketball title

“He has the highest IQ of any kid I ever coached. Not only can he score at all three levels of the basket, but he’s very rare in the fact that he defends them,” Amherst coach Chris Kensy said. “He is a fearless, never-say-die kid. He’s a leader.”

Beau Haubeil had nine points and Teddy McDuffie had eight points, four of which were from the free-throw line.

Taron Benton led Health Sciences (18-5) with 17 points, while Xavier Benton had 13.

“Every time they made a big shot, I thought we made another one. We have a ‘never say die’ attitude,” Kensy said. “It’s a program win, it’s not just five guys who played the most. It’s a program. I couldn’t be more proud of my guys.”

Both Moore and Kensy had plenty of praise for the “Amherst Jungle” student section, which made the trip to Buffalo State en masse. They made their presence known after big plays, including Moore’s dazzling halfcourt buzzer beater to end the first quarter, which was something of an omen for the Tigers’ sideline.

“When Nick made that shot," Kensy said, "I knew it was going to be a good day."