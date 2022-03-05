Nick Moore does more at both ends to help Amherst win A-2 boys basketball title

Amherst junior Nick Moore had no trouble scoring during Saturday's Section VI Class A-2 boys basketball championship against Health Sciences, but it was his defense that ultimately made the difference.
With half a minute remaining in the final quarter, Moore intercepted a pass intended for the Falcons’ Jimmie Green and took it to the Health Sciences basket to ice a wild fourth-quarter comeback and secure a 50-45 victory at Buffalo State Sports Arena.
“They were down by three, so I knew they probably wanted a 3-pointer,” Moore said. “As soon as I saw (Green) look, I knew I had to jump it.
"When I was bringing up the ball, I was wondering if I was going to pull it out. ... As soon as I saw (the defender) backed up, I knew I had to take it in."
His layup gave Amherst some more breathing room, and the Tigers’ stifling defense closed out the Falcons.
It was a bit of payback for Health Sciences’ victory over Amherst in the 2019-20 sectional championship.
“We wanted our revenge, and we got it,” Moore said.
The championship was Amherst’s first sectional title since 2017. Moore finished as the team’s leading scorer with 20 points.
“He has the highest IQ of any kid I ever coached. Not only can he score at all three levels of the basket, but he’s very rare in the fact that he defends them,” Amherst coach Chris Kensy said. “He is a fearless, never-say-die kid. He’s a leader.”
Beau Haubeil had nine points and Teddy McDuffie had eight points, four of which were from the free-throw line.
Taron Benton led Health Sciences (18-5) with 17 points, while Xavier Benton had 13.
“Every time they made a big shot, I thought we made another one. We have a ‘never say die’ attitude,” Kensy said. “It’s a program win, it’s not just five guys who played the most. It’s a program. I couldn’t be more proud of my guys.”
Both Moore and Kensy had plenty of praise for the “Amherst Jungle” student section, which made the trip to Buffalo State en masse. They made their presence known after big plays, including Moore’s dazzling halfcourt buzzer beater to end the first quarter, which was something of an omen for the Tigers’ sideline.
“When Nick made that shot," Kensy said, "I knew it was going to be a good day."
Amherst’s stifling defense prevented Health Sciences from having success in the paint through most of the game, and the Falcons were cold from the 3-point stripe. Midway through the fourth quarter, Amherst had a 43-29 lead.
But Health Sciences wouldn’t go away easily. With less than three minutes to play, Green grabbed a rebound and scored on layup. Right after, Benton drove through the Tigers’ defense for two points. He found the ball after a steal and drilled a 3-pointer to get the Falcons to within 7.
With the seconds ticking down, Health Sciences and Amherst traded baskets. Benton’s 3-pointer with 58 seconds remaining sent the arena into a fever pitch, and Health Sciences was ready to strike again before Moore saved the day.
Amherst (21-2) will challenge either Williamsville East or Niagara Wheatfield in the Class A crossover game at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Buffalo State. The A-1 final started too late for this edition.
“This is a unique group, a very special group. I’m glad we’ve got another day to live,” Kensy said.