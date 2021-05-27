Nichols wins Monsignor Martin team tennis title over Canisius

Nichols, coached by Tom LaPenna, swept the Monsignor Martin Association boys tennis singles and doubles over the weekend. Thursday, the Vikings made it a clean sweep, defeating visiting Canisius 4-1 for the team title.

Nichols swept all three singles points in Thursday’s final match. Sophomore Matt Carlson defeated junior Adam Zarlock 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Freshman Ian Emmons defeated junior Chris Montante 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2, and freshman Ryan Tingley triumphed over sophomore Chris Huddy 6-0, 6-0 in the other singles match.

Canisius’ point came from senior Will Jones and senior Fin Bluemle, who prevailed 6-2, 6-3 in No. 1 doubles over senior Ian Kellogg and freshman Anthony Honeine.

Nichols got the other doubles point when junior Leif Anthony and junior Peter Haddad triumphed over senior Alex Bakshi and freshman Stephen Sorrels 6-4, 6-1.

Nichols was 12-2 in team matches this season, losing only twice to Cathedral Prep of Erie. Canisius was 7-5 with three losses to Nichols and two to Cathedral Prep.

