Nichols sweeps Monsignor Martin singles and doubles in boys tennis

Nichols junior Matt Carlson defeated sophomore teammate Martin Emmons, 6-2, 6-4, to repeat as the Monsignor Martin boys singles championship at the University at Buffalo. The two also met in last year's final.

In the consolation singles final, Canisius freshman Erik Kraus beat Nichols senior Peter Haddad, 6-0, 6-0.

In the doubles final, Ryan Tingley and Leif Anthony led Nichols to the championship over teammates Cutler Greene and Joe Tuber, 6-0, 6-0.

The Canisius duo of Chris Montante and Jack Gerland won the consolation doubles final over the St. Francis pair of Andrew Reeb and Nicholas Szpylman 6-1, 6-1.

The association will not have a boys tennis team championship tournament this year, with Nichols being deemed the winners after going 8-0 in league play during the season.