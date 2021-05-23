 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nichols players sweep Monsignor Martin singles, doubles titles
0 comments

Nichols players sweep Monsignor Martin singles, doubles titles

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Players from Nichols swept the Monsignor Martin All-Catholic boys singles and doubles tennis titles Sunday at the University at Buffalo.

Sophomore Matt Carlson beat freshman teammate Martin Emmons 6-2, 6-1 to win the singles championship.

The doubles championship was decided Saturday as freshman Ryan Kellogg and senior Ian Tinsley of Nichols defeated the brother duo of Owen and Evan Bembenista of St. Joeseph’s Collegiate Institute. The Nichols pair lost the first set 6-4, but came back to the win the second 7-6 with a 7-2 tiebreaker, and then blanked their opponents 6-0 in the decisive set.

Canisius players won the singles and doubles consolation matches. In singles, Adam Zarlock beat Luke Gullo of St. Joe’s 6-3, 6-1. In doubles, Finn Bluemle and William Jones beat teammates Alexander Bakshi and John Gerland 6-4, 6-4.

Attention shifts to the team championships, with the semifinals set for Tuesday and the final Thursday. Regular-season champion Nichols hosts St. Francis in one semifinal and St. Joe’s faces Canisius at UB in the other.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News