Nichols players sweep Monsignor Martin singles, doubles tennis titles

Players from Nichols swept the Monsignor Martin All-Catholic boys singles and doubles tennis titles Sunday at the University at Buffalo.

Sophomore Matt Carlson beat freshman teammate Martin Emmons 6-2, 6-1 to win the singles championship.

The doubles championship was decided Saturday as freshman Ryan Tingley and senior Ian Kellogg of Nichols defeated the brother duo of Owen and Evan Bembenista of St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute. The Nichols pair lost the first set 6-4, but came back to the win the second 7-6 with a 7-2 tiebreaker, and then blanked their opponents 6-0 in the decisive set.

Canisius players won the singles and doubles consolation matches. In singles, Adam Zarlock beat Luke Rizzo of St. Joe’s 6-3, 6-1. In doubles, Finn Bluemle and William Jones beat teammates Alexander Bakshi and John Gerland 6-4, 6-4.

Attention shifts to the team championships, with the semifinals set for Tuesday and the final Thursday. Regular-season champion Nichols hosts St. Francis in one semifinal and St. Joe’s faces Canisius at UB in the other.