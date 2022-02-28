Nichols outlasts St. Francis in OT for Niagara Cup

It didn’t take long in overtime for Nichols School to win the Niagara Cup at the LECOM HarborCenter on Monday – 59 seconds, to be exact.
With the score tied 1-1, Christian Bauer took off down left wing for the second-seeded Vikings. He had a clear shot, but missed the net to the short side. The danger in that situation is that the puck can bounce off the boards to a waiting forward on the other side of the net with the goalie out of position. That’s exactly what happened in this case, as London Goodwin was there to knock it home for the goal of a lifetime.
Just like that, Nichols (15-3) had won the Niagara Cup by a 2-1 score over St. Francis, the fourth seed.
“I was coming down the ice, and the whole time I was thinking, ‘Let’s get this on net,' " Goodwin said. “I missed the net a few times earlier in the game. I shot it, and it slipped through.”
When asked if this was one of the longest coaching afternoons of his life, Nichols coach R.J. Gicewicz said, “Absolutely. That third period and overtime – every time the puck was in our zone, you kind of had to brace yourself.”
It was an unexpectedly hard-fought win for Nichols. The Vikings had trounced the Red Raiders twice during the regular season, and might have thought that the final would be a coronation instead of a contest. Instead, it was a thriller.
Two individual awards were handed out right after the game. Fittingly, the goaltenders earned both of them. Jack Zuchlewski won the top goaltending honor of the tournament for his work in the St. Francis (10-9-2) net. His trophy was named after Miguel Rodriguez, the late sportswriter of The Buffalo News. Meanwhile, Christian Schwartz of Nichols picked up the Most Valuable Player of the final for his good work. You won’t see a better battle of netminders than the one those two put on Monday.
“In the playoffs, it always seems to come down to goaltending,” Gicewicz said.
Any thoughts that Nichols would have an easy time against St. Francis were quickly dispelled in the opening moments. The Red Raiders had the better of play in the early going, as Nichols didn’t even get a shot on goal in the first eight-plus minutes of play. Even that shot was a relatively weak backhander on a rush.
To prove that point, St. Francis came up with the game’s first goal soon after that. Brycen Roberts had the puck on the right side, and he let go a snap shot that went to the near top corner. The unassisted goal gave the Raiders the lead.
The rest of the first period and the beginning of the second had a flurry of penalties, as the play got a little chippy. Neither side was able to do much with their power plays. That was particularly noteworthy when Nichols had a two-man advantage for exactly a minute, but couldn’t capitalize.
However, a power play did result in the tying goal. With Shea Kirkpatrick in the penalty box for roughing, Nichols broke into the Red Raiders’ zone. Bauer led the rush and certainly could have taken a good shot from high in the slot. Instead, Bauer slipped the puck to the right wing, where Dominic Ditondo was waiting. He ripped the puck into the net at 10:44 to tie the contest at 1-1. Nathan Bair had the other assist on the goal.
From there, both sides had the puck bouncing around the goal a few times, but Schwartz and Zuchlewski kept the score even through two periods. It was more of the same through the third period, as both teams had a number of opportunities, but never could quite put together a play that resulted in a goal. That set up overtime – at least for a second short of a minute.
Nichols earned the chance to keep playing with the win. The Vikings will be back in HarborCenter on Saturday afternoon for a playoff game against an opponent from Long Island.