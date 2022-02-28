Nichols outlasts St. Francis in OT for Niagara Cup

Two individual awards were handed out right after the game. Fittingly, the goaltenders earned both of them. Jack Zuchlewski won the top goaltending honor of the tournament for his work in the St. Francis (10-9-2) net. His trophy was named after Miguel Rodriguez, the late sportswriter of The Buffalo News. Meanwhile, Christian Schwartz of Nichols picked up the Most Valuable Player of the final for his good work. You won’t see a better battle of netminders than the one those two put on Monday.

“In the playoffs, it always seems to come down to goaltending,” Gicewicz said.

Any thoughts that Nichols would have an easy time against St. Francis were quickly dispelled in the opening moments. The Red Raiders had the better of play in the early going, as Nichols didn’t even get a shot on goal in the first eight-plus minutes of play. Even that shot was a relatively weak backhander on a rush.

To prove that point, St. Francis came up with the game’s first goal soon after that. Brycen Roberts had the puck on the right side, and he let go a snap shot that went to the near top corner. The unassisted goal gave the Raiders the lead.