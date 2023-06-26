Linda Ullmark of the Nichols School has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade New York Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

The junior midfielder is the first player from Nichols to receive the honor and is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year, which is expected to be announced this week.

Ullmark, who was named the Class B state player of the year, notched 42 goals and 12 assists to finish with 96 points last fall and was named first team all-state for the third consecutive year. She scored in 15 of 16 games she played in this season, 11 of which were multi-goal games. Against Lewiston-Porter, Ullmark scored all eight goals in an 8-5 win.

She helped lead Nichols (12-6-1) to the Monsignor Martin championship game.

In three seasons, she has totaled 76 goals and in 42 games.

“I think Linda is currently the best player in Western New York,” coach Larry Desautels told The Buffalo News in December. "In every game she played, defending her has been opponent’s primary goal.”

Ullmark, who plays for the WNY Flash at the club level, is verbally committed to play at North Carolina, beginning in fall 2024. She had received interest from numerous elite programs including Florida State, Harvard, Princeton and Stanford, among others.

Earlier this month, Ullmark participated in an invite-only training camp with the U18 U.S. Women’s National Team.

In January, she was named to the East roster for the Continental Tire ECNL National Selection Gamer held in Florida.

In addition to athletic excellence, the award also recognizes “high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field,” according to the press release. Ullmark has maintained an A-minus average and has volunteered teaching children with intellectual and developmental disabilities how to ice skate.

Among previous recipients of the national award include former and current players of the U.S Women’s National Team such as Abby Wambach, Mallory Swanson and Alyssa Thompson.

Former St. Mary's star Shae O'Rourke, now at South Carolina, was state player of the year in 2020-21. Grand Island's Madisyn Pezzino won the honor in 2016-17.