Nichols' Linda Ullmark named Class B state player of year in girls soccer; Clarence's Matt Andrews shares coach honors

Nichols junior midfielder Linda Ullmark was named the state girls soccer player of the year for Class B by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports on Sunday as part of the organization's 31st all-state teams.

Ullmark had 42 goals and 12 assists for the season to finish with 96 points in 17 games.

She also continues to see her attention increasing among college programs, with Florida State, Harvard, Princeton, Central Florida, Stanford, Georgia, USC, South Carolina, West Virginia among those actively recruiting her.

Ullmark also earned a spot on the all-state first team, making it three consecutive first-team selections.

She has 76 goals and in 42 games in three seasons.

"I think Linda is currently the best player in Western New York," coach Larry Desautels said. "In every game she played, defending her has been our opponent’s primary goal. ...

"Linda has a great skill set and superb athleticism, which anyone who watches her will see right away. But she is brilliant off the ball, so she’s difficult to track. Add to this her unselfishness and her efforts to make her teammates better, giving them opportunities to score as well — this defines her."

Lewiston-Porter's Sophie Auer also is a repeat first-team selection in Class B. Auer, who is headed to Daemen to play basketball, was second in Section VI in scoring with 102 points on 40 goals and 22 assists.

In all, the Buffalo area had five first-team players selected.

Clarence coach Matt Andrews shared the state Class AA coach of the year with Ward Melville’s John Diehl. WM beat Clarence, 1-0, in overtime in the state final.

The Red Devils, a perennial power in girls soccer, became the first Section VI team to reach the Class AA final and finished the season with a 19-2 record.

Four Clarence seniors earned all-state recognition led by first-team midfielder Kailey O’Brien. Forward Sammi Jo Payne made the second team, forward Gabby Irwin made the third team and goaltender Emily McCouth was named to the sixth team.

Williamsville North midfielder Isabella Schmidt was chosen to the third team.

In Class A, Grand Island midfielder Ella Rudney made the first team, along with Williamsville East midfielder Gianna Tuzzolino and Williamsville South forward Ava Plezia. Amherst midfielder Sophie Rourke made the third team.

Along with Ullmark and Auer in Class B, three Western New York seniors made the third team: Falconer/Cassadaga Valley’s Kayla Lynn, Fredonia’s Annie Gondek and City Honors’ Uma Bhattacharjee.

Bhattacharjee was named to the sixth team last year, the first time a Buffalo Public Schools girls soccer player has been named to the all-state teams, according to coach Jason Milne.

In Class C, Monsignor Martin champion and state Catholic finalist St. Mary’s had three players honored, including first-team recognition for senior Claire Deangelis and junior Kristin Middaugh. Junior Angelina Pannella was named to the third team.

Section VI Class C champion Frewsburg had two second-team players in seniors Alexandra Hultburg and Ava Jimerson. Portville senior Teagan Kosinski made the third team.

In Class D, Ellicottville junior Audrey Hulburt was named to the second team and junior Alyssa Williams was named to the third team.

Here is the full list of Western New York selections:

Class AA

First team: Kailey O’Brien (Sr., Clarence).

Second team: Sammi Jo Payne (Jr., Clarence).

Third team: Gabby Irwin (Sr., Clarence), Isabella Schmidt (Sr., Williamsville North).

Fourth team: Bailie Colling (Sr., Frontier).

Fifth team” Abby Zymkowiak (Sr., Frontier).

Sixth team: Emily McClouth (Sr., Clarence), Julia Benham (Jr., Lancaster).

Class A

Second team: Ella Rudney (Sr., Grand Island), Gianna Tuzzolino (Jr., Williamsville East), Ava Plezia (So., Williamsville South).

Third team: Sophie Rourke (So., Amherst).

Fourth team: Claire Wollingham (Jr., Williamsville East), Marisa Rickard (So., Niagara Wheatfield).

Fifth team: Gwen Jarosz (Sr., Niagara Wheatfield).

Sixth team: Mary Malloy (Sr., Nardin).

Class B

First team: Linda Ullmark (Jr., Nichols), Sophie Auer (Sr., Lewiston-Porter).

Third team: Kayla Lynn (Sr., Falconer/Cassadaga Valley), Annie Gondek (Sr., Fredonia), Uma Bhattacharjee (Sr., City Honors).

Fourth team: Anna Bean (Sr., East Aurora), Kaitlin Mettler (So., Roy-Hart), Mara Batchen (So., Nichols).

Fifth team: Ava Purks (Sr., City Honors), Ella Koopman (Jr., Fredonia).

Class C

First team: Claire Deangelis (Sr., St. Mary’s), Kristin Middaugh (Jr., St. Mary’s).

Second team: Alexandra Hultburg (Sr., Frewsburg), Ava Jimerson (Sr., Frewsburg).

Third team: Teagan Kosinski (Sr., Portville), Angeline Pannella (Jr., St. Mary’s).

Class D

Second team: Audrey Hurlburt (Jr., Ellicottville).

Third team: Alyssa Williams (Sr., Ellicottville).

Fourth team: Hailey Jasinski (Sr., North Collins).