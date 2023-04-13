Sweet Home High School needed to pull out the other side of the bleachers to accommodate a near-capacity crowd on Thursday for the third annual Best of Buffalo Showcase for boys basketball.

The games delivered, especially in the finale.

With underclassmen and upperclassmen games, it brought out the luminaries of the basketball community, highlighted by members of Niagara’s women’s basketball team, and Indiana Pacers guard and Park alum Jordan Nwora.

The upperclassmen game teams were assembled by Canisius senior Shane Cercone and Niagara Wheatfield senior Xander Fletcher. Team Cercone won 112-105 on a Cercone layup, and it was the definition of a hard-earned win. Team Cercone trailed the entire game and were down 101-97 entering the Elam Ending.

“It was a great event, and we literally had to fight back, but it was fun,” Cercone said.

Although Cercone was the captain and scored the winning basket, Nichols junior Jakye Rainey was the star of the game. He won MVP honors by scoring 25 points on 8 of 15 shooting, 7 of 12 from three, and hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer to make it 104-103 to finally give Team Cercone the lead.

Known for his shooting, it became the Rainey show, as he hit deep threes. His performance led to fans standing on their feet ready to shake the building with their applause and yelling for him. With college coaches also in attendance, Rainey received “M-V-P” chants while he was at the free-throw line.

“They were in help defense a lot,” Rainey said. “Some of the guards on our team were able to drive and kick, and I was hot, so I respect them for that. This was a great environment and with me playing like that, it’s great for me to get my name out there for these college coaches. Winning MVP was great and coming into the game, I wanted to play great.”

Cercone, who finished with 10 points on 4 of 10 shooting and 11 rebounds, selected Rainey in a draft that was held between him and Fletcher, organized by the event creators. Having played against Rainey multiple times throughout his high school career, it wasn’t hard selecting him.

“I was trying to go out there and get the best players I could,” Cercone said. “Jakye has dominated everybody, so to have him on my team was a no-brainer pick.”

As entertaining as the main event was, the underclassmen game was dominated by a roster assembled by Randolph sophomore Drew Hind. His squad competed against Bishop Timon sophomore Nakhi Harris’ team.

Team Hind won 118-84, and was up 90-60 entering the fourth quarter. Hind, the starting guard for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C champions, had 14 points and four assists on 5 of 12 shooting, including 4 of 7 from three.

Hind’s teammates played to a superior level, highlighted by the play of Jamestown sophomore Jaydian Johnson’s game-high 32 points. When the Elam Ending began with the score at 108-80, Johnson scored all 10 points to secure the win and MVP honors.

“Not to be cocky, but it was pretty light,” Johnson said. “I was just trying to get buckets. I think my performance was great, and I definitely enjoyed the experience because it was a fun game. As a team, we wanted to showcase what we could do, and everything worked well. The lineups we had were amazing."

Notes

• All-Western New York first-team offensive line selection and Orchard Park senior Luke Prince committed to Hilbert College.

• Lake Shore junior Ray Cortes scored his 100th career lacrosse goal in a team win against Amherst.

• St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute senior and shortstop Joshua Eagle has committed to Rochester Institute of Technology.

• Hamburg baseball beat Williamsville South 4-3.

• Silver Creek baseball coach Mike Janiwsch won his 500th career game in a 10-9 victory over Chautauqua Lake.