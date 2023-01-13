Nichols' Jakye Rainey is on quite a run: Two games of 51 points and his first dunk

Nichols, the No. 2 ranked small school, went to its locker room trailing by 18 points at halftime to top-ranked small school Bishop Timon in their Monsignor Martin basketball game Tuesday.

The Vikings were trying to figure out how to mount a comeback as coach Matt Bradshaw implored his team to play better.

After Bradshaw finished his halftime speech, Nichols freshman guard Tre Paulfrey pulled juniors Jakye Rainey, Channing Francis and Parker Rey to the side. Paulfrey encouraged the team’s offensive sparkplugs to get things going.

Then he directed a question toward Rainey, the Vikings' leading scorer.

“Do you want to be good or do you want to be great?” Paulfrey asked.

His question led Rainey, a 5-foot-9 guard, to answer internally.

“That clicked my mind," he said. "I don’t want to be like the rest of these ballplayers, I want to go somewhere with this.”

Rainey took another step on that path as he singlehandedly led Nichols to within one and had 35 points after halftime. The Vikings lost, 96-87, but he scored 51 points for the second time in eight days. The loss served as a barometer as to just how much better Rainey has gotten.

Nichols was 6-2 entering Thursday night's game against St. Francis and Rainey was averaging 27.5 points per game before the Red Raiders pulled off a 62-36 upset.

Rainey is 27 points away for 1,000 for his career entering Saturday's game against Rochester Aquinas.

He was named to the All-Western New York small schools third team last season after averaging 24.1 points per game.

His first 51-point outburst came Jan. 3 in a 93-92, double-overtime victory against Canisius, ranked No. 5 in The News' large school poll.

“That game was big for me because I had so much family there and my brother’s friends from college, so I had to put on a show,” Rainey said. “I know I can do things that other people can’t do. It was really a motivational game for me because I had never beaten Canisius. For me to be that person to help my team win got me going and made me happy.”

Bradshaw could only marvel at Rainey's performance.

There have been times he would tell Rainey to turn into Batman and view his teammates as the Justice League and lead them to victory. As the Caped Crusader, Rainey recognizes when it’s time to save the day.

“Sometimes you just have to sit back and become a fan,” Bradshaw said. “Jakye has this mentality that he can carry this team on his back. The Timon game was remarkable because he shot 63% from the field. He shot the ball very well. Sometimes you see guys score 51 points and they’re blowing the other team out.

"He’s doing this in well-contested games that are meaningful. These are meaningful points in meaningful minutes. To see him do this against Canisius and Timon has been pretty remarkable.”

Rainey credits his brother and Villa Maria College guard Rhalon Bragg, who he says is “my motivation to play basketball” for helping him improve. During the offseason, the two would work out at the college’s gym.

At one of those workouts, Rainey discovered his vertical had also increased as he dunked for the first time and wanted to do it in a game.

He has tried on multiple occasions, but just couldn’t complete the move. Last week against Health Sciences, ranked No. 4 in the large schools poll, Rainey felt it was meant to be.

Before the game, he was talking to his brother and was envisioning it would happen mainly because it would’ve been a full-circle moment. The first time he finally dunked was in that gym, and his first in-game throwdown could happen there as well.

On a fastbreak, with Bradshaw nervous because the game was close, Rainey raised in the air and threw it down. His brother and his friends celebrated loudly, as Rainey jogged back on defense, keeping his emotions in check.

“There was no celebration, but inside of me I couldn’t believe I finally did it,” Rainey said. “I had a straight face getting back on defense, but my brother was in the corner with his friends celebrating for me.”

In eight days, Rainey scored his career high twice against high-profile opponents and dunked for the first time. As he reflected on his run, he couldn’t help but credit his preparation, which includes getting his mind right by listening to “Free Mind,” by Nigerian singer Tems, and “Snowfall,” which is a calming instrumental by Oneheart and Reidenshi.

“I’m nervous before every game,” Rainey said. “I calm myself down listening to music. I be worried about other teams and who they got, but then I remember they got to guard us too and they have to try and contain me. If I don’t let them do that, then we can win.”

Music gets Rainey’s mind right, but a reality check the summer entering his sophomore year altered how he viewed basketball. On the bench for a summer league team coached by Bradshaw, Rainey was unhappy with his role. That’s when the coach advised him to become better.

“ ‘Right now, you’re not showing me anything,’ ” Rainey recalls Bradshaw saying. “ ‘All you’re showing me is you can shoot the ball. You can do that really well, but I want you to be a three-level scorer.’ When he said that to me, I took it to heart.”

Since then, Rainey has evolved into a premier guard in Western New York. He’s become so dangerous on the court, defenses have to decide which part of Rainey's game to contain. If Rainey isn’t taking threes, it’s a midrange attempt, a shot near the basket or he’s creating for a teammate.

“He’s a three-level scorer and can play at the next level,” Bradshaw said. “Jakye has really developed since ninth grade. When I took the job when he was a sophomore and was in the gym with him, all he was doing was standing in the corner. He could shoot the ball, but was just a 3-point shooter. I then asked him, ‘Do you want to be a shooter or a player?’ He said, ‘I want to be a player.’ I said, ‘OK, then you need to become a three-level scorer.’ ”

Even two years later, Bradshaw's question has resonated. Rainey has the quote written down on paper and on his wall, as it’s one of the first things he sees when he enters his room. A reminder of the type of basketball player he wants to be. A player who isn’t just a 3-point specialist, but someone that can score any way.

“I still think about that quote to this day,” Rainey said. “I remember it like it was yesterday."