A goal by T.J. Bamrick with three minutes left sent the Nichols School to a 4-3 victory over Long Island’s Chaminade Sunday in the championship game of the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association boys ice hockey championship

The win at Abe Stark Arena on Coney Island gave Nichols back-to-back state Catholic championships. The Vikings beat Chaminade last year, 5-4, in the final in Buffalo.

Nichols (17-1-1) had taken a 3-2 lead with a power play goal by Jake Caffrey with 4 minutes left in the second period. But Chaminade tied it, 3-3, on a tally with 11 minutes left in the third period.

Chaminade did something only two Nichols opponents did all season and not since mid-December, score at least three goals. The last time was Dec. 20 in an 8-3 win against Niagara Wheatfield.

Coach R.J. Gicewicz’s Vikings team got off to a fast start, as Mclean Agrette scored in the first minute of the game. A goal by John Duffett later in the first period gave Nichols a 2-1 lead at the first intermission.

Nichols advanced to the state title game with a 4-1 win over St. Francis in the Monsignor Martin Association final.