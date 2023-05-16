Nichols' girls lacrosse team was blaring a Jay-Z and Kanye West song, repeating some of the lyrics as the players hyped themselves up before facing Nardin for a chance to win its third straight Monsignor Martin championship.

Don’t let me get in my zone … I know I’m ‘bout to kill it … I’m definitely in my zone.

The Vikings were locked on from the start, facing the same opponent in the championship game as last season and wanted it to be the same result. It was clear from the first faceoff until the last, as Nichols (15-4) beat Nardin 16-10, to win its third straight league title.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for us because we lost 13 seniors last year and this year we only have one,” Nichols coach Beth Stone said. “We have a very young squad but its really funny to see how far they’ve come from the beginning until now.”

Having graduated so many players a season ago and returning to the championship game is a fact that could’ve been lost based on how poised Nichols looked against Nardin (11-5). The Vikings controlled the pace of play and were up 7-2 at halftime.

The second half is when things got interesting, with each team scoring eight goals. After being down at the break, Nardin cut the lead to 7-4 with 19 minutes remaining, but that would be as close as it would get, losing a second straight championship game to Nichols.

Nichols freshman Gwyneth Sheline led the team with three goals, all in the second half. Teammate and senior Julia Peters also had three goals.

“It’s really important to me to see us come this far, especially from the beginning of the season,” Peters said. “We lost a lot of seniors last year, so this year we had a young team and stepped up to play this season. We progressed. It’s great to win a championship.”

Nichols’ last line of defense was junior goalie Kirsten Domagola, and because of her efforts, she was named MVP of the game.

“I’m so proud of this team, I definitely couldn’t have done it without them and their support,” Domagola said. “We pulled through and I really couldn’t have done this without them.”

Although the team has to focus on its New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association state semifinal matchup on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in New York City against Long Island’s Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Nichols players are already thinking about a four-peat, as Domagola held up four fingers on the field saying, “Four in a row.”

“We want to keep it going for sure,” Peters said. “We want to leave a legacy here.”

As great as it would be to leave a legacy locally, the team discussed leaving its mark on New York State. After their celebration, Nichols players and coaches met in a circle on the field to discuss the team and being on the cusp of a state championship after failing to win the title the previous two seasons. They want to get over the hump and they passionately discussed this hopefully being their year.

“We have no idea what to expect but it’ll be a fun experience,” Stone said.

