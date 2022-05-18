Nichols girls lacrosse beats Nardin 17-7 to repeat as Monsignor Martin champions

Nichols has been back in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association for two seasons and has won the girls lacrosse championship in both.

In a rematch of last year's final, the Vikings made it 2-for-2 with a 17-7 victory Wednesday over Nardin in the league's championship game on their home field, The win extended Nichols' winning streak to 10.

Senior Lyla Allen had seven goals, four in the first half, and was named the game’s MVP. Allen also netted six goals in Tuesday's semifinal victory. Sophomore Kate Sheline scored all four of her goals in the first half.

With the win, the Vikings (16-3) qualify for the first Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) state championship game, which will be played Saturday at Canisius College.

“Our whole team has been wanting this," Allen said. “This is what we’ve been working up to all season and we played the best we’ve played all season, and it just feels great knowing everybody went out there to play their best game.”

It was the third meeting between the teams this season, with Nichols winning all three. In the final, the Vikings displayed a championship effort for 50 minutes.

They opened with two goals in the game's first two minutes and never looked back, dominating the Gators (12-3) defensively to the point that Nardin could barely cross midfield.

Nardin didn’t score its first goal until the 10:32 mark of the first half. At that point, Nichols was already leading 10-1.

“We’ve been working really hard on defense,” Nichols coach Beth Stone said. “We knew we had good shooters. Our focus a lot this year has been on defense. I’m really proud of them having come from where they were at the start of the season on defense.”

Nichols players posing with their MMHSAA banner and game plaques. pic.twitter.com/ihScXjjfbr — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) May 18, 2022

With less than three minutes left to play and the Vikings up 17-6, one of their players knew the game was in hand and asked a fellow student, “Can you get a video of us running on the field?”

The person obliged and, when the final horn sounded, the girls ran on the field in celebration of back-to-back titles, while also dumping water from a blue Powerade cooler on their coaches.

“We have a great bunch of girls and they worked really hard and we’re really proud of them and what they’ve done for Nichols lacrosse and where they are as super student-athletes," Stone said.

Once the celebration quieted down, Stone called for one of her players to get a portable speaker. Stone picked up her phone to have the song she wanted to play queued up.

With the music ready to go, Stone and Nichols players got in formation and started swing dancing to Jimmie Lunceford’s "Tain’t what you do."

Nichols players and coaches swing dancing after the game. pic.twitter.com/daBE2ybGNS — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) May 18, 2022

For almost a minute, the team danced to a routine they have practiced throughout the season. In addition to lacrosse, Stone has been a fan of swing dancing since childhood, so she has taught it to the Vikings as a way to decompress.

“We like it because it gets them away from the game and opportunity to get out of their comfort zone,” Stone said.

After Wednesday's impressive display, you would have to say it's working.

