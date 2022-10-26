Nichols field hockey shuts out Appleby to win CISAA championship

The Nichols field hockey team won the Conference of Independent Schools Athletic Association championship with a 7-0 victory Wednesday against Appleby College (Oakville, Ontario).

It is the first time that Nichols has beaten Appleby in the final and comes on the heels of a 15-1 semifinal victory over St. John’s-Kilmarnock School (Breslau, Ontario) on Tuesday.

Appleby managed a total of three shots.

Nichols finished its season at 17-3 overall, with the three losses coming in the MaxFieldHockey.com national tournament in suburban Philadelphia in late September to out-of-state competition.

Among those losses were to Myers Park, N.C., which is ranked fourth nationally by MaxPreps, and Tabb (Yorktown, Va.), which is ranked No. 17. The other loss came to Ridge High (Basking Ridge, N.J.).

In its 17 victories, Nichols allowed a total of nine goals, and had 11 shutouts. The Vikings entered the week ranked fifth in New York State by MaxPreps.

The powerhouse Vikings scored 98 goals in the regular season before dominating with 22 goals in two postseason games.

Entering the week, sophomore Molly DiGiulio’s 25 assists and sophomore Ella Murphy’s 22 assists were in the top 10 nationally in that category. DiGiulio finished with 31 assists to go along with 18 goals. Murphy totaled 26 assists with her 19 goals to lead the team in points.

Kiersten Smith, a Brown University commit, had a team-high 26 goals and 14 assists. Junior Seina Spadone had 23 goals and four assists.

Nichols loses only senior captain Julia Peters, who played center back and anchored the defense.

Many of the Vikings field hockey players now turn their attention to the rink. Thirteen players also play ice hockey.

Monsignor Martin girls soccer

The field is set for the Monsignor Martin girls soccer playoffs after the conclusion of regular season play Wednesday.

In A Division semifinals on Tuesday, top seed Nichols hosts No. 4 Sacred Heart. No. 2 Nardin hosts No. 3 St. Mary’s.

In B Division semifinals on Tuesday, top seed Mount Mercy faces No. 4 Cardinal O’Hara at Pierce Field. No. 3 Buffalo Seminary visits No. 2 Mount St. Mary at Kendev Field.

The finals are Nov. 5 at Canisius College, with the B final at 2 p.m., followed by the A final at 4.

Gowanda’s Luther headed to D-I Jacksonville for lacrosse

Gowanda junior Chloe Luther has committed to play Division I lacrosse at Jacksonville University.

Luther was an All-Western New York first-team selection in the spring as a sophomore, and was sixth in goals in Section VI with 65 and 13th in points with 82. She also was named the team's Most Valuable Player.

For her career, the midfielder has 148 goals and 52 assists for 200 points. She also plays with the Monster Girls Lacrosse travel program out of Rochester.

She is the third Gowanda girls lacrosse player to commit to play Division I.

Tucker to Brockport

Salamanca senior third baseman Zaron Tucker has committed to SUNY Brockport to play baseball. Tucker is a five-year starter for the Warriors.

Salamanca went 12-8 a season ago and qualified for the Section VI Class C playoffs.

Tucker will be joining a program on the rise, as Brockport finished 33-11 this past season and advanced to the NCAA Division III Championships.

City Honors wins Bapst Cup

City Honors won the Bapst Cup as the Buffalo Public Schools regular season champion in girls tennis with a 12-0 record. The team swept the singles and doubles championships in straight sets at Nottingham Courts at Delaware Park.

Molly Sheehan upset previously undefeated Tanzim Ahmed, a senior from Hutch-Tech, 6-4, 6-1 in the singles final. Sheehan and Ahmed each played in singles in the Section VI tournament last week.

In doubles, the City Honors team of eighth-grader Clara Rickus and freshman Frances Teaman beat a second City Honors Team of eighth-grader Liza Feinstein and senior Lily Brown 6-0, 6-0.

Tennis states

Two-time Section VI singles champion Julia Laspro of Clarence will lead the section’s delegation to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships, beginning Thursday in the Schenectady area.

Orchard Park’s Maya Clinard, Williamsville South’s Syanne Tyson and Amherst’s Amanda Wheat will play in the singles draw.

In doubles, sectional champions Ava Casell and Sofia Banifameti of Clarence, Williamsville East’s Sarah Qiu and Sophie Wang, and Williamsville East’s Tulesi Suresh and Jasmin Nagra are scheduled to compete.