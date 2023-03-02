Nichols junior Brianna Barr-Buday strolled down the hallway at Hilbert College next to teammate Quinn Benchley, telling her, “I’m on top of the world right now,” as the two made a brief walk toward the locker room surrounded by Vikings supporters.

The two were leaders in Nichols ending Cardinal O’Hara’s streak of nine straight Monsignor Martin championships, beating them 46-43. It’s the Vikings' first Monsignor Martin championship since 2009.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” Barr-Buday said. “I’m on top of the world right now. Everyone’s been hyping them up so much. They have a legacy, they had the nine-year streak, and we broke that. I’m just really happy. Everyone underestimated us, now look at us. … It feels great to create our own legacy.”

Barr-Buday, a University at Buffalo commit, didn’t have her best offensive game, finishing with seven points on 2 of 12 shooting, but grabbed eight rebounds. The fourth quarter is where Nichols (21-4) was tested.

With the game tied at 34 to start the period, Barr-Buday cramped up twice, and eventually sat the remainder of the game with the championship on the line. With her sidelined, Benchley orchestrated the offense, and came through in the clutch with senior Cianna Tobia, as both split free throws, along with Tobia scoring a late basket, to seal the win.

“Losing Bri was a huge disadvantage for us,” Benchley said. “We knew we had to step up on defense.”

Benchley scored 17 points on 5 of 11 shooting and went 7 of 9 from the stripe, which led to her being named MVP of the game. In one season, Nichols has ended two Cardinal O’Hara (12-11) streaks. First was their 45-game winning streak against Monsignor Martin opponents and now it’s their championship streak.

“I’m just so proud of these girls,” Nichols coach Kayleigh Rizzo said. “They worked so hard and we’ve been preparing for this all season. They showed up today and different people stepped up. It was a phenomenal team win. When Bri went down, I think everybody was crushed. Other teammates stepped up and senior leadership showed and I’m speechless. Cardinal O’Hara is an amazing opponent and have been a dynasty. Being able to beat them three times in a season is remarkable.”

Keeping the game close for Cardinal O’Hara was sophomore Kyla Hayes’ game-high 24 points, along with 13 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. She shot 11 of 20 from the field. She was the lone Lady Hawks player to score in double figures on an evening when their overall offense wasn’t able to find a flow outside of Hayes.

“All the girls came together as one team,” Rizzo said. “Their teamwork showed tonight and I’m over the moon excited for them. On day one, I realized we could compete for a championship because I knew I had a team full of studs and stellar players. I came in and put them together and made them successful in their spots. These girls deserve this.”

The celebration for Nichols continued. They took down a program that’s been revered around the country in the past, is always viewed as the top team in Western New York and typically produces Division I talent. As Barr-Buday limped back to the locker room with Benchley, the Nichols contingent of supporters was loud as the two leaders returned to celebrate with their teammates.

“It’s great and hopefully we can continue this next year,” Benchley said. “I’ll come back and watch Bri. It feels great.”

Nichols will represent Monsignor Martin in the Class AA Catholic state tournament.

Class B championship

Mount St. Mary’s won the Monsignor Martin girls basketball Class B Final, beating Park 34-26. Mount St. Mary's will represent Monsignor Martin in the Catholic state tournament.