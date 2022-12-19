Nichols continues hot start, beats Williamsville South 71-48

It was a meeting of early season girls basketball unbeatens Monday as Williamsville South and Nichols tangled at Daemen University’s Charles L. and Gloria B. Lumsden Gymnasium.

Nichols entered the night having played four more games, and maybe it’s the experience of having played a few more games together, or maybe it's that the Vikings were simply the better team as they defeated the Billies 71-48.

The game wasn’t really close at any point. Nichols (7-0) remained perfect and handed Williamsville South (2-1) its first loss of the young season. The Vikings are off to their best start since 2007-08, and longest winning streak since the 2010-11 season.

Reigning All-WNY selection Quinn Benchley led Nichols with 28 points on 11-for-23 shooting, while junior Brianna Barr had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, along with two blocks, and shot 7-of-13 from the field.

“I thought it was a fantastic team win,” first-year Nichols coach Kayleigh Rizzo said. “Everybody played, everybody contributed and we were all playing defense as hard as we could ... . Our game plan was to shutdown Gretchen Dolan, let’s be honest. She’s a stellar player."

Rizzo’s assessment is one that every coach will give the team when facing South this season. Containing Dolan is giving yourself a chance to win.

Entering the game, Dolan was averaging 45.5 points per game. Against Nichols, she had 28 points on 12-of-26 shooting, along with six rebounds, four assists, three steals, three blocks and seven turnovers.

Whenever the Illinois signee caught the ball, she was double-teamed.

The Vikings gave Dolan the respect she’s earned, forcing her to trust her teammates to make shots and make plays for themselves or someone else. She tried to score when possible and put her teammates in positions to succeed, but it just wasn’t the Billies' night.

“The game plan was to play a 3-2 zone. That way, we have as many people around her as possible,” Barr said. “That way, we could pass her off, and she was never left alone.”

Benchley added that the goal was “to shut her down.”

Dolan has created great expectations for herself with her great play on the court. Nichols’ defense against her, coupled with Dolan’s off night from the field, is what Williamsville South opponents dream of.

“It was hard work and effort,” Rizzo said. “The girls moved their feet, kept their hands up and played together as a team. They spoke to each other on the floor, and the chemistry was contagious.”

While Nichols’ defense looked great, its offense was even better.

Benchley and Barr scored or assisted on 53 of the Vikings’ 71 points, and as the fourth quarter wound down, it was fitting that the gym began playing Rob Base’s “It Takes Two.” The Nichols duo showed that they can be a respectable guard and big tandem.

“They’re both stellar athletes and, I think, Division I quality,” Rizzo said. “Bri has power down in the post, and is unstoppable and a great rebounder. As for Quinn, she can just shoot the lights out of the ball, and handle the ball like no other. They’re both extremely talented girls that I’m excited to coach.”