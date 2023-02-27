Two seasons, two Niagara Cups.

Nichols’ return to the Western New York Federation boys hockey league couldn’t be going any better.

The top-seeded Vikings (16-1-1) repeated as Monsignor Martin champions Monday night with a 4-1 win over No. 2 St. Francis (15-5-2).

“It was a phenomenal opportunity we had to come out here at KeyBank Center,” said Nichols sophomore Jake Caffrey, who earned game MVP honors. “Championship game, it was, obviously, a good atmosphere with all the St. Francis fans and our fans, and it was just a really good experience for us.”

With a roster composed of mostly freshmen and sophomores, Nichols was outshot 32-19, but received strong play in net from Alex Glofka. The junior earned the Miguel Rodriguez Award as the game’s outstanding goalie.

“He’s done that for us all year,” Nichols coach R.J. Gicewicz said. “He’s been huge for us. He’s literally won us games versus teams that we shouldn’t be beating, and this is just another one of his games. It’s what we expect from him.”

After a tough first period, the Vikings made their chances count against a senior-laden Red Raiders squad that handed them their only loss on Dec. 6. Nichols has gone 15-0-1 since and is now headed back to the Catholic state championship game Sunday on Coney Island. The Vikings will be looking for a repeat title following a 5-4 win over Chaminade last March.

“The key for us is understanding who we are as a team and just finding our identity,” Gicewicz said. “It’s hard, fast, disciplined, consistent, and we feel like when we play that way and execute … we can beat anyone in the state.”

St. Francis opened the scoring on the power play with 9:27 to go in the first. Senior Brycen Roberts fed the puck across the slot to classmate Brady Hill for a wrister that beat an outstretched Glofka.

Red Raiders senior Brendan Walczak made a handful of key saves in the closing minutes of the opening period to keep the Vikings off the board, but they converted twice in a 26-second span in the middle of the second period to take a 2-1 lead.

First, Caffrey capitalized on a St. Francis giveaway at its own blue line, skated in all alone and beat Walczak high to the glove side with 11:01 on the clock. Then on the power play, freshman McLean Agrette finished a one-timer from sophomore Griffin Johnston behind the net.

Nichols made it 3-1 with 12:10 left in the third when Johnston converted on his own rebound following a pass across the crease from junior T.J. Bamrick. Caffrey earned a secondary assist on the insurance marker.

The Vikings took back-to-back penalties shortly thereafter, but were able to kill off 58 seconds of a 5-on-3 opportunity for St. Francis to get back in the game.

Sophomore Drury Schmidt added an empty-netter with 55.2 seconds to go for the final goal.