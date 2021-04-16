 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nichols alum Carson Gicewicz signed with AHL's Rockford IceHogs
0 comments

Nichols alum Carson Gicewicz signed with AHL's Rockford IceHogs

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
PrepTalk athletes (copy)

Carson Gicewicz was named The News' Prep Talk Player of the Year for boys hockey in 2015.

 Harry Scull Jr. / News file photo

Carson Gicewicz, the Nichols School product who helped the University of Massachusetts win the NCAA hockey championship, has signed with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey league.

The IceHogs, the affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, announced the deal was through the 2022-23 season.

Gicewicz, 24, graduated from Nichols in 2015 and spent three seasons at St. Lawrence before missing the 2019-20 season due to injury. He transferred to UMass and was the Minutemen’s leading scorer with 17 goals, including a hat trick in the regional final, as the program won its first NCAA championship. He was third on the team in points with 24 points in 28 games.

An Orchard Park native, he played 101 games at St. Lawrence with 54 points (21 goals and 33 assists) and was the team captain as a junior in 2018-19.

The IceHogs are 7-13-1 and in sixth in the AHL’s Central Division.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News