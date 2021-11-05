Niagara Wheatfield wins Class A girls volleyball title in battle of unbeatens

Girls volleyball doesn’t get much more exciting than it was for most of Friday’s Class A championship.

Both Niagara Wheatfield and Sweet Home came into the game undefeated at 19-0. Both teams played at an extremely high level. Both brought enough loud, enthusiastic fans to pack their share of the bleachers at North Tonawanda High School. And just to add an unusual touch to the proceedings, the two coaches were twin sisters.

“The energy was unbelievable,” Elanna Lysiak of the Lady Falcons said. “Without our fan section, we wouldn’t have been as up as we were. You only play a couple of games like this in a lifetime, and I was glad I was part of it.”

The only disappointment was that it didn’t go five sets. Niagara Wheatfield came away with a Section VI championship in four sets that left everyone in the building drained.

“That’s what I wanted the match to be like,” NW coach Brandi Cochran said. “I knew our teams were both strong – different strengths here and there, but I knew we were evenly matched. If we both played well, it would look like that. “