Niagara Wheatfield wins Class A girls volleyball title in battle of unbeatens

Girls volleyball doesn’t get much more exciting than it was for most of Friday’s Class A championship.
Both Niagara Wheatfield and Sweet Home came into the game undefeated at 19-0. Both teams played at an extremely high level. Both brought enough loud, enthusiastic fans to pack their share of the bleachers at North Tonawanda High School. And just to add an unusual touch to the proceedings, the two coaches were twin sisters.
“The energy was unbelievable,” Elanna Lysiak of the Lady Falcons said. “Without our fan section, we wouldn’t have been as up as we were. You only play a couple of games like this in a lifetime, and I was glad I was part of it.”
The only disappointment was that it didn’t go five sets. Niagara Wheatfield came away with a Section VI championship in four sets that left everyone in the building drained.
“That’s what I wanted the match to be like,” NW coach Brandi Cochran said. “I knew our teams were both strong – different strengths here and there, but I knew we were evenly matched. If we both played well, it would look like that. “
The match started a little unexpectedly, as Sweet Home saw everything go right in taking leads of 10-2 and 16-6 in the first set. In terms of drama, that just wouldn’t do – so Niagara Wheatfield ran off 10 straight points to tie the game at 16-16. Instead of folding, the Panthers simply won five of the next six points to regain control of the set. Sweet Home went on to the 25-19 win. The second set was up for grabs when N-W was holding an 18-16 lead. The Falcons simply won the last seven points of the match to even things at a set each.
That proved to be a mere warmup for the third set. After dividing most of the points in the early going, Sweet Home went on a few runs to build leads such as 17-11, 20-15, and 24-19 – in other words, a point away from going ahead, two sets to one. But Niagara Wheatfield scored the final seven points to pull out something of a miracle win. Lysiak even had a doubt or two cross her mind before the comeback.
“Honestly … I didn’t know if we were going to pull through,” she said. “I wanted to keep my energy up and go for every ball.”
Then the Lady Falcons raised their level of play dramatically, while the Panthers ran out of answers. N-W ran off 11 points in a row to take a 14-2 lead, and then pulled ahead by as much as 22-4. Sweet Home did score seven straight points to make it interesting, but N-W finally closed out the 25-11 win.
“They took a level of play that I’ve seen for 20 years, and they upped it up a whole lot,” Cochran said. “It was awesome. … When you can grab the momentum, that’s when you win championships.”
The Lady Falcons advanced to the Far West Regionals, which will be held in Brockport next Friday night. In the meantime, Cochran can celebrate her third sectional title – even if it came at the expense of her sister, Sweet Home coach Breean Martin.
“I try to think about the girls mostly. But every time you’re playing a family member, it’s a little hard to know that you’re knocking a family member out of a championship,” Cochran said. “But a win is a win, and she’s as happy for me as I would be for her. We’re not going to have any feuds. We’ll talk about it.”