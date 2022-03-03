 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara-Wheatfield, Williamsville East to compete in Class A-1 boys basketball final

Niagara Wheatfield beats Hutch Tech 77-72

Niagara Wheatfield's Alexander Fletcher tries to elude the tight defense of Hutch Tech's David Washington in the first half.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Thursday was another big night at Buffalo State, where Niagara-Wheatfield beat Hutch Tech 77-72, and Williamsville East defeated McKinley 81-64. The two winners will meet in the Section VI Class A-1 boys basketball finals at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Buffalo State Sports Arena.

The Falcons got the afternoon going and looked like they were on their way to a blowout, as their offense was rolling during the second quarter.

"I can't remember many teams that would be able to do what these guys do," said Niagara-Wheatfield head coach Erik O'Bryan.

A microcosm of their momentum during the eight-minute period was junior Alexander Fletcher (20 points), who scored his 1,000th point during the first quarter, taking a deep right-wing 3-pointer, with O’Bryan somewhat disappointedly saying, “That’s a deep shot.”

Niagara Wheatfield beats Hutch Tech 77-72

Niagara Wheatfield head coach Erik O'Bryan ignites cheers from students after the Falcons beat Hutch Tech.

As the ball fell from the sky and into the net, the coach high-stepped down the bench in celebration while shaking his right fist.

“Well, I guess in big games, big-time players make big-time plays,” O’Bryan said. “He makes me look a lot smarter when he makes shots like that.”

Niagara-Wheatfield went into halftime on a 16-0 run and up 19.

Coming back from the break, Hutch Tech went on a 19-4 run, led by the two-man game of TJ Jacobs (22 points) and Jahleeio Dowell (20 points). They ended up tying the game at 49 heading to the fourth.

Niagara Wheatfield beats Hutch Tech 77-72

Niagara Wheatfield's Alexander Fletcher battles Hutch Tech's Jahleeio Dowell for a loose ball in the first half.

“We’re going to find a way,” O’Bryan told his team entering the fourth.

After both teams exchanged dominant quarters, the Falcons put the game away in the fourth, but narrowly. Jacobs was battling a right leg injury during the period and sat on the floor, getting it stretched after the game ended.

Niagara-Wheatfield showed resilience in the final quarter, typical for a team of its stature that will return to another final.

“Revenge, we want revenge,” Fletcher said. “Revenge on everybody, we lost last year in the sectional championship. We just want it more.”

HS boys basketball, Will East vs St Joe's (copy)

Max Schneider, right, of Williamsville East scored 32 points in the Class A-1 semifinal win for the Flames. Here, he's pictured against St. Joe's on Feb. 17.

As for Williamsville East, Max Schneider’s all-around game was on full display against McKinley, finishing with a game-high 32 points. His scoring against them seemed easy, as the Macks’ duo of bigs in Elijah Whitehead (13 points) and Kevin Borden (11 points) didn’t bother him.

Along with having to be crafty in the paint against the Macks’ size, Schneider also had to deal with the fans.

“The whole crowd was talking to me,” Schneider said. “They were saying, ‘I’m too small, I’m not good enough,' and missing this and that. I just had to keep going and making runs. I felt like the villain.”

Akin to a villain, Schneider ended the championship dreams of McKinley by silencing its crowd. He rested any doubt their fans had about him during the fourth quarter, as he went on a 6-0 fast-break run, culminating in him blowing a kiss to the Williamsville East student section.

“I see the hype,” one McKinley supporter said.

The 5-foot-9 guard was the best player on the court. That's something that has been commonplace through Schneider’s career.

What the senior guard hopes to add to his career is a championship, and he’ll have the opportunity Saturday in the Class A-1 final.

It will be a matchup between him and Fletcher, two of the best guards in Western New York, who may not look the typical part of a perennial favorite to be named All-Western New York.

