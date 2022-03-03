Niagara-Wheatfield, Williamsville East to compete in Class A-1 boys basketball final

“We’re going to find a way,” O’Bryan told his team entering the fourth.

After both teams exchanged dominant quarters, the Falcons put the game away in the fourth, but narrowly. Jacobs was battling a right leg injury during the period and sat on the floor, getting it stretched after the game ended.

Niagara-Wheatfield showed resilience in the final quarter, typical for a team of its stature that will return to another final.

“Revenge, we want revenge,” Fletcher said. “Revenge on everybody, we lost last year in the sectional championship. We just want it more.”

As for Williamsville East, Max Schneider’s all-around game was on full display against McKinley, finishing with a game-high 32 points. His scoring against them seemed easy, as the Macks’ duo of bigs in Elijah Whitehead (13 points) and Kevin Borden (11 points) didn’t bother him.

Along with having to be crafty in the paint against the Macks’ size, Schneider also had to deal with the fans.