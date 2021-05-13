Niagara Wheatfield volleyball coach leads team to win against her twin sister

Niagara Wheatfield girls volleyball coach Brandi Trapasso Cochran has outlasted two of her sisters in the Section VI Class A playoffs. Her next target: Top-seeded and unbeaten Grand Island.
Niagara Wheatfield, the No. 3 seed, downed unbeaten No. 2 seed Sweet Home, 3-0, in Thursday’s semifinals. Sweet Home is coached by Cochran’s twin, Breann Trapasso Martin. Game scores were 25-15, 26-24 and 26-24.
To reach the semifinals, the Falcons had to beat Hutch-Tech in Tuesday’s quarterfinals, coached by older sister, Britini Trapasso.
The three Trapasso sisters also are all math teachers.
Niagara Wheatfield will travel to Grand Island for Saturday’s noon final. GI beat fourth-seeded Hamburg, 25-15, 25-23 and 25-16. Hamburg had rallied back from 2-0 deficit to beat Williamsville South in the quarterfinals.
Clarence plays Orchard Park in the Section VI girls volleyball Division I semifinals at Clarence High School.
In Class AA, top-seeded Clarence beat defending champion and fifth-seed Orchard Park, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18 and 25-20. Clarence will host No. 2 Frontier, which beat No. 3 Lancaster, 25-14, 25-13, 25-21.
As has been the case for many schools, a number of athletes are pulling double duty with Fall 2 overlapping with the spring season.
The only one at Clarence is softball ace Julianne Bolton. Clarence had a bye in the quarterfinals, so she spent Tuesday on the softball field. She struck out 18 of the 19 batters she faced in a 5-0 victory against Grand Island. The lone batter to reach base was on a second-inning walk.
“I’ve been going to softball and volleyball every day for the past two weeks,” said Bolton, who is signed to play softball at UMass. “It’s a lot, but I love being busy so I don’t mind.”
The match of the night might have come in B2 as No. 2 Depew outlasted No. 3 Alden in four close sets. Game scores were 25-20, 22-25, 25-22 and 29-27.
Springville defeats Newfane in three straight games in the Section VI, B2 semifinal.
Depew next heads to No. 1 Springville, which beat No. 4 Newfane, 25-8, 25-16, 25-8.
In Class C1, the third and fourth seeds will meet in the final as No. 4 Roy-Hart will travel to No. 3 Eden at noon Saturday.
Roy-Hart downed No. 8 Medina, 25-11, 25-18 and 25-14, two days after Medina had knocked off top-seeded da Vinci. Eden downed No. 2 Akron, 25-16, 25-15, 25-12.
Portville, which played in the state final the last time girls volleyball was played in fall 2019, advanced to the sectional final in Class C2 with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-10 victory against No. 3 Wilson. No. 2 Portville travels to No. 1 Lafayette, which downed No. 5 Gowanda, 25-13, 25-17, 25-12.
Undefeated and top-seed North Collins is heading to the Class D final with a victory against No. 4 Randolph. Game scores were 25-15, 19-25, 25-11, 26-24. North Collins has only lost two sets all season, both to Randolph. Deanne Wilson had 20 kills, Mckenna Williams finished with 23 assists and Michaela Rice added in nine kills. North Collins will host No. 3 Panama, a semifinal winner against No. 2 Chautauqua Lake.
Lacrosse record
East Aurora senior lacrosse star Drew Kenney set the Section VI single-game record for assists with 11 in a 17-1 victory against West Seneca West. Kenney, a St. Bonaventure signee, finished with 15 points in the game, adding four goals.
He broke the school record for points in a game and broke his own previous record for assists in a game. He also equaled the Section VI record for points.
Canisius signings
Five Canisius athletes made their college commitments official during a ceremony Thursday: Joe Ciocca, basketball at John Carroll; Andrew Cisco, football at Alfred University; Freddie Pagan, football at St. John Fisher; Andrew Skakal, crew at St. Joseph’s (Pa.); and Matt Talty, crew at Embry Riddle.