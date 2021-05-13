Niagara Wheatfield volleyball coach leads team to win against her twin sister

“I’ve been going to softball and volleyball every day for the past two weeks,” said Bolton, who is signed to play softball at UMass. “It’s a lot, but I love being busy so I don’t mind.”

The match of the night might have come in B2 as No. 2 Depew outlasted No. 3 Alden in four close sets. Game scores were 25-20, 22-25, 25-22 and 29-27.

+24 Photos: Springville defeats Newfane girls volleyball Springville defeats Newfane in three straight games in the Section VI, B2 semifinal.

Depew next heads to No. 1 Springville, which beat No. 4 Newfane, 25-8, 25-16, 25-8.

In Class C1, the third and fourth seeds will meet in the final as No. 4 Roy-Hart will travel to No. 3 Eden at noon Saturday.

Roy-Hart downed No. 8 Medina, 25-11, 25-18 and 25-14, two days after Medina had knocked off top-seeded da Vinci. Eden downed No. 2 Akron, 25-16, 25-15, 25-12.

Portville, which played in the state final the last time girls volleyball was played in fall 2019, advanced to the sectional final in Class C2 with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-10 victory against No. 3 Wilson. No. 2 Portville travels to No. 1 Lafayette, which downed No. 5 Gowanda, 25-13, 25-17, 25-12.