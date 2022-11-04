Niagara Wheatfield, Portville fall in Far West Regional boys soccer

SPENCERPORT – With his team trailing by two goals at halftime of Friday night’s Class A Far West Regional, Niagara-Wheatfield boys soccer coach John Coulter delivered a familiar message.

“We always find a way to come back, that was the talk,” Coulter said. “We could feel the momentum building and our confidence rising.”

Senior Vinnie DiBello gave the Falcons even more optimism when he connected for his 35th goal of the season with 29 minutes to play, but Section V's Spencerport fended off N-W’s pressure and scored two late goals to emerge with a 4-1 victory on its home field.

Josiah Warrington and Andrew Wiebeld found the net for the Rangers (16-4-1) in the first half, but the Falcons (13-4-1), who lost three key players to season-ending injuries earlier this fall, didn’t back down.

DiBello converted a feed from Evan Henry to make it 2-1 and the Falcons were flying high.

N-W’s best chance to tie came when DiBello fired a shot just wide with less than 19 minutes to play.

Freshman Zach Tortora restored the Rangers’ two-goal lead with 8:38 remaining. The N-W defense blocked a direct kick just inside the box. Spencerport’s Joey Weaver tracked down the deflection and fed a slick pass to Tortora, who finished from 8 yards out.

N-W started to push everyone forward in the final minutes and Spencerport’s Justice Hinman scored off an assist from Kyle Milburn with 1:59 left to play to finish the scoring.

The game signaled the end of a spectacular career for DiBello, who finished his high school career with 68 goals despite being man-marked and double-teamed for the better part of three seasons.

“He’s a special athlete, I’ll tell you,” Coulter said. “He’s the most dangerous athlete I have ever coached.”

The season was also special for Coulter, who has led the Falcons for 22 years. N-W reached the Far West Regionals for the second time in four seasons despite having to overcome several obstacles along the way.

“This was just a great bunch of guys and a great bunch of families,” Coulter said. “They just never let down and guys just continued to step up. They did everything that you could ask a group of guys to do.”

Spencerport, which is returning to the state semifinals for the first time since 1979, will play either Amityville of Section XI or Glen Cove of Section VIIl at 10 a.m. on Nov. 12 in Middletown.

Class C

Avon 3, Portville 0

Portville made history this fall by winning its first Section VI boys soccer championship, but two goals by Lee Hartke powered Avon to its first state semifinal berth.

“It was a helluva ride,” Panthers coach J.J. McIntosh said. "I am nothing but proud of these guys. It was a great season and a loss in the final game does not define the entire season.”

Portville, which finishes 14-4-1, held the state’s top-ranked team at bay for more than 37 minutes until Hartke delivered a 20-yard laser into the far side of the net for the Braves (21-0).

Portville keeper Troy VanSickle made nine saves, including a point-blank stop that kept the score 1-0 about two minutes into the second half.

Hartke struck again, tallying his 32nd of the season off a corner kick in the 58th minute.

Austin Lattuca closed out the scoring for Avon off an assist from Evan Masten with 8:45 to play.

Avon, who has shut out 18 consecutive opponents and outscored its foes 75-3 this season, will play either Pierson/Bridgehampton of Section XI or Haldane of Section I on Nov. 12 at Middletown