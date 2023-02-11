The Section VI Division I wrestling championships were quite the spectacle Saturday at North Tonawanda High School.

The finalists for each weight class walked to the mat with a song of their choice with the gym lights off, with only strobes keeping the place from complete darkness.

With trips to Albany on the line for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association individual championships, the day featured the very best the area has to offer. Standing above the rest were the squads from Niagara Wheatfield and Niagara Falls, who share a “Team Niagara” team during the offseason that features members of both the Falcons and Wolverines.

“This is just great,” Niagara Falls coach Josh Eagan said. “We’re all in this for the same reasons. The teams are successful because it’s about the kids. It’s about the individuals, and the individual commitment is what makes the team great.”

Eian Peterson (110 pounds), Jaden Crumpler (126 pounds) and Michael Syposs (160 pounds) were the sectional champions for Niagara Falls, while Amarfio Reynolds (126 pounds) and Cameron Hall (215 pounds) won second-place matches to qualify for the state tournament.

According to armdrag.com, Niagara Falls is ranked No. 3 among teams in Western New York. Crumpler, ranked No. 3 in armdrag’s pound-for-pound rankings, returns to the state tournament after finishing as a runner-up at 118 pounds.

“This was a successful day for us,” Eagan said. “Anytime you can send five kids, it’s a good day.”

As for Niagara Wheatfield, its sectional winners are Tremell Matthews (132 pounds), Te’Shaun Matthews (138 pounds), Casey Robinson (215 pounds), Evan Azbell (110 pounds), Chase Richards (138 pounds), Garrett Chase (145 pounds) and Joseph Cicco (160 pounds).

Both teams were excited for each other and cheering, screaming, hugging and high-fiving in celebration. When Richards clinched his spot in the state tournament, he was overcome with emotion as his dad was his loudest supporter, and his mom broke down in tears while hugging her son.

“I was just emotional,” Richards said. “It was such a great moment for me, my family and the team, and my mom started crying when we hugged.”

The Niagara neighbors alone won six sectional championships and had 12 state qualifiers once the day was done.

“We’re walking home with a lot of medals tonight,” Niagara Wheatfield coach Rick Sweeney said. “We compete all year and tournaments throughout the summer, and not just during the winter season. Our youth program has helped feed us. I’m really proud of all the kids.”

When all of the athletes received their sectional patches and hoodies, the Niagara schools were the last to leave as they celebrated the area’s accomplishment by taking as many pictures as possible. They consider themselves a family, which was displayed throughout the day through their success.

“Days like this are great for Team Niagara,” Eagan said. “We don’t even shake hands anymore. Instead, we huddle up in the middle, talk, prayer, and on three say, ‘Niagara.’ It’s not a rivalry. We have each other’s back. We might be practicing together this week. We try to make each other better. That’s what makes the kids from Niagara Falls and Niagara Wheatfield so competitive. In the summer, they’re wrestling together because iron sharpens iron. That’s what it takes, coming together to get better, and it builds character.”

Catrabone dominates

Williamsville North junior Cameron Catrabone, ranked No. 1 in armdrag’s pound-for-pound rankings and a Michigan commit, was feeling himself from the start. During his intro, which featured him coming out to ‘Daft Punk,’ he was egging on the crowd with hand gestures and did a few flips. He knows what he’s capable of, and showed it by pinning his opponent in just over a minute.

With the win, Catrabone has won five consecutive sectional championships

“Once I put someone on their back, they’re not getting off,” Catrabone said. “I believe I’m the baddest dude in the country, so, yeah, I was confident. I’m appreciative of the support I get from all around the country and my family, I’m blessed.”

Other sectional champions

• Cullen Edwards (Frontier, 102 pounds), Ken Schmitz (Hamburg-Eden, 118 pounds), Dylan Gagnon (North Tonawanda, 152 pounds), Luke Smeader (Hamburg-Eden, 172 pounds), Jack MacDonald (Orchard Park, 189 pounds), Tommy Carlsen (Lancaster, 285 pounds).