Niagara Wheatfield golf standout Anthony Delisanti has a big game on skates, too

Anthony Delisanti, now a senior at Niagara Wheatfield, has enjoyed some triumphant days, especially in his golf career.

And, he's enjoyed success among his peers and among adult competitors as well.

Last October, Delisanti shot 75 for medalist honors to win the Niagara Frontier League boys golf championship for the fourth consecutive year as part of the Falcons' dominant program.

Last summer, at age 17, he became the youngest golfer to win the Buffalo District Golf Association championship. He won every BDGA event on the books last season, capturing both the Men's and Boys Junior Match Play championships. With the state Men's and Junior Amateurs canceled, there was nothing for Delisanti shoot for at that level.

He will continue his golf career at Valparaiso in Indiana, signing his national letter of intent in the fall.

At 5 feet, 11 inches and 180 pounds, Delisanti is not massive in stature, but he has been described as having a hockey player's physique – and with good reason.