Niagara Wheatfield golf standout Anthony Delisanti has a big game on skates, too

Anthony Delisanti, now a senior at Niagara Wheatfield, has enjoyed some triumphant days, especially in his golf career.
And, he's enjoyed success among his peers and among adult competitors as well.
Last October, Delisanti shot 75 for medalist honors to win the Niagara Frontier League boys golf championship for the fourth consecutive year as part of the Falcons' dominant program.
Last summer, at age 17, he became the youngest golfer to win the Buffalo District Golf Association championship. He won every BDGA event on the books last season, capturing both the Men's and Boys Junior Match Play championships. With the state Men's and Junior Amateurs canceled, there was nothing for Delisanti shoot for at that level.
He will continue his golf career at Valparaiso in Indiana, signing his national letter of intent in the fall.
At 5 feet, 11 inches and 180 pounds, Delisanti is not massive in stature, but he has been described as having a hockey player's physique – and with good reason.
Delisanti's second sport is hockey and he had a career highlight last Saturday when he scored five goals in a 10-1 win over North Tonawanda. The Lumberjacks, admittedly, are not the strongest defensive team in the Section VI Boys Ice Hockey Federation. They have given up 10 goals in each of the three games they've played. But, five goals is five goals.
Delisanti is in his third year on the Falcons' varsity. As a sophomore, he scored nine goals and six assists in 23 games. Last season, he played only nine games, scoring twice.
Delisanti left the scoring to others Wednesday in the Falcons' 5-1 victory over West Seneca West at Cornerstone Arena in Lockport.
Robert Wegrzyn scored the first two goals for Niagara Wheatfield. Goals by Conner Kaluzny and two goals by Anthony Lagreca gave the Falcons a 5-0 lead after two periods. Lagreca also assisted on the two Wegrzyn goals and Wegrzyn returned the favor. Nick Simon had a pair of assists for the winners.
Ethan Parsons scored in the third for West Seneca West.
The Falcons are 3-1 in Division 3. The loss was to Grand Island, which looks like the favorite to win the division. The Vikings are getting good scoring from senior Cam Davis (2-6-8), sophomore Eddie Kwarciak (5-2-7), junior Liam Snyder (2-5-7) and senior Jack Dlugokinski (1-2-3).
Grand Island showed its strength with a 5-0 shutout of Hamburg on Monday. Hamburg had scored 19 goals in its first two games.
Around the rinks (boys)
• St. Joe's, a usual power among the private schools, is struggling. The Marauders are off to an 0-3 start. After dropping one-goal games to St. Mary's of Lancaster on opening night, then Canisius, St. Joe's fell to St. Francis, 6-2.
Nick Reif scored with 1:02 left to give St. Mary's its 4-3 win over St. Joe's in the rematch of last year's Niagara Cup final. Matt Usinski's third goal of the game with 7:40 left in the third gave Canisius its 5-4 win over the Marauders.
Two days after their win over St. Joe's, St. Mary's edged Canisius, 2-1. Ryan Leemer's goal with 25 seconds left in the first turned out to be the game-winner.
St. Mary's fell, though, to Clarence, 2-1, when Luke Marchant scored his second goal of the game with six seconds left in the second period.
• Defending Section VI Division 1 champion Williamsville North won its opener, but lost to Lancaster, 5-4, when Dan Zaccarine scored with 4:38 left in the third period. Owen Jedlicka had two goals and an assist for Lancaster which rallied from a 3-2 second-period deficit.
• Lewiston-Porter lost its first two games, but Lancers scoring star Peter Spameni wasn't stymied. Spameni, the Fed's leading returning scorer and a Coaches All-Western New York first-team selection last season, had two goals in a 7-4 loss to Iroquois/Alden and had three goals and an assist in a 6-4 loss to Kenmore East.
Around the rinks (girls)
• The big news in the opening week of the WNY Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation season was the 2-0 start by the Niagara County Warriors.
Natalie O'Brien scored three goals and Annie Riek had 14 saves for NiCo in a 5-1 win over HEWS (Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca). O'Brien scored again and Marina Mansfield, a freshman from Starpoint, had two goals in a 6-2 triumph over LID (Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew).
• Vanessa Willick scored twice and Ellie Schau and Aizah-Rose Thompson had single goals for Williamsville in a 4-1 win over HEWS.
• Kerrigan McCarthy, a freshman from Orchard Park, made 18 saves for FLOP (Frontier/Lancaster/Orchard Park) in a 4-0 win over Kenmore/Grand Island on Tuesday at Lincoln Park.
• Lara Beecher had a goal and two assists for Monsignor Martin in a 5-1 opening night win over CASH (Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home).