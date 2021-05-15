Niagara Wheatfield girls volleyball tops previously-unbeaten Grand Island for section title

“Unforced errors are something I want to eliminate,” Cochran said. “I’d like zero. But they did a good job. The last time we were here, we made so many errors and they took the match from us. Today we settled down. We got a little tight here and there, but we found a way to make good plays, and it came out good for us.”

Adding to Niagara Wheatfield’s joy was the fact that even playing this season was something of a surprise. The usual fall schedule was wiped out by the pandemic, and Brochey already had made other plans for the spring.

“I was really discouraged at the beginning of the season,” she said. “I actually tried out for the tennis team. It was really good, but I was missing volleyball. When I heard we were playing, of course, it was different. We had to wear masks. It was really hard to hear each other in the gym. But we made it work, and I’m glad obviously it turned out the way it did.”

Due to the cancellation of the state tournament, the road to postseason glory ends right here. Still, there are worse fates than finishing with an exclamation point.

“I told my seniors, you did everything that was expected of you – winning a sectional championship,” Cochran said. “That’s all there is. I think everyone is happy with that.”