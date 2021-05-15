Niagara Wheatfield girls volleyball tops previously-unbeaten Grand Island for section title

Saturday was supposed to be something of a coronation for the Grand Island girls volleyball team. The Vikings not only hadn’t lost a match in the entire season, but they had only lost a single set in that span. With a 16-0 record, Grand Island’s first sectional title in the sport seemed almost inevitable.
Yet Niagara Wheatfield had other plans.
The third-seeded Lady Falcons pulled the upset in the Grand Island gym, beating the Vikings in four sets to claim the Section VI, Class A championship. The scores were 25-23, 27-25, 19-25 and 25-20.
“We came in knowing we were going to have to battle – especially after playing a tough semifinal against Sweet Home,” NW coach Brandi Cochran said. “I think that helped us get ready for this match. Was it a perfect match for my girls? No. They dug deep, but I’ve never seen them with so much determination. They are quite a group. They are athletic. I think they knew they wanted to take it, and they did.”
The key point in the match might have been in the very first set. Grand Island had won a regular-season matchup with the Lady Falcons on April 23. The scores were close (25-22, 25-21, 25-22). Even so, Niagara Wheatfield still hadn’t shown it was good enough to score the clutch points to win a set.
Those doubts were still around when the Vikings jumped out to an 11-5 lead. But then the Lady Falcons charged back, scoring 11 of the next 14 points to take the lead. Then with GI up, 19-18, Niagara Wheatfield scored the next six points to grab a good-sized lead and closed out the set.
“I think the first game was really important just for the confidence boost,” senior Emily Brochey said. “We lost to them before, so it was like, ‘Hey, we can do it. We’re as good as they are.’”
Cochran added, “My twin sister, who coaches at Sweet Home said, ‘You need to win the first game.’ I said, ‘Thanks, no pressure.’ Yes, I think everyone knows the first set isn’t the whole match, but winning it gets it under your belt. In case things go wrong, you know you can battle back. I didn’t mention to my girls that I wanted to win the first set, but certainly I was like ‘Yes!!’ It’s important against a tough team like Grand Island to come out early and strong.”
It was a similar story in the second set. Niagara Wheatfield couldn’t hold a 19-15 lead, but Grand Island couldn’t quite close the sale. The Falcons were the ones who won the key points.
The Vikings rebounded in the third set, setting the stage for the climax. Niagara Wheatfield had a couple of short runs to take a 17-12 lead. The teams traded points for a while, but Grand Island could never get closer than two points (22-20). The Lady Falcons won the last three points to claim the title.
Brochey had 16 assists and 16 digs for NW. Teammate Elanna Lysiak finished with 16 kills, while Sasha Zayatz had 12 digs and Kelsey Tylec had 14 digs. More importantly, the Lady Falcons displayed some poise in cutting down the number of unforced errors, which was crucial.
“Unforced errors are something I want to eliminate,” Cochran said. “I’d like zero. But they did a good job. The last time we were here, we made so many errors and they took the match from us. Today we settled down. We got a little tight here and there, but we found a way to make good plays, and it came out good for us.”
Adding to Niagara Wheatfield’s joy was the fact that even playing this season was something of a surprise. The usual fall schedule was wiped out by the pandemic, and Brochey already had made other plans for the spring.
“I was really discouraged at the beginning of the season,” she said. “I actually tried out for the tennis team. It was really good, but I was missing volleyball. When I heard we were playing, of course, it was different. We had to wear masks. It was really hard to hear each other in the gym. But we made it work, and I’m glad obviously it turned out the way it did.”
Due to the cancellation of the state tournament, the road to postseason glory ends right here. Still, there are worse fates than finishing with an exclamation point.
“I told my seniors, you did everything that was expected of you – winning a sectional championship,” Cochran said. “That’s all there is. I think everyone is happy with that.”