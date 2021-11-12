Niagara Wheatfield earns trip to girls volleyball state tournament

The Niagara Wheatfield girls volleyball team stayed perfect and plays on.

Niagara Wheatfield, which moved to 21-0, defeated Section V champion Churchville-Chili 3-1 in a Class A regional match Friday at Rochester’s Our Lady of Mercy. Game scores were 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21.

“We found ways to keep balls down when we really needed to and kept our composure,” coach Brandi Cochran said. “We didn’t get super rattled. We settled down and played our game. Their level of play and the way they played made us play better.”

Next up is a return to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament for the second time in four years on Nov. 20 at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

The Falcons reached the Class A state title game in 2018, and two players remain from that team, Kelsey Tylec and Elanna Lysiak. Wantagh beat NW in five sets in the final.

“They both played as a freshman and they are very seasoned in the tournament,” Cochran said. “We didn’t go in 2019 and there was no tournament last year, so it’s cool that they can go their senior year and have one last chance to make a run. The level of play at states is intense. …

“I’m so happy for the whole team, but a little part of my heart goes out to them after being a part of that. I wanted them to have another shot to get to the state tournament.”