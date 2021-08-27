Niagara Wheatfield catcher Michael Huff commits to Western Michigan baseball

Niagara Wheatfield catcher Michael Huff will continue his baseball career at Western Michigan, in the Mid-American Conference, he announced on social media.
Huff was an All-Western New York honorable mention selection and named first-team Niagara Frontier League in the spring. He hit .357 for NW with two home runs, six doubles and 18 runs batted in and had an OPS of .500.
"It’s been my dream since I was a kid to play Division I baseball," Huff said, "and everything in my gut told me Western Michigan is where I wanted to be."
I am excited to announce I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Western Michigan University! I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, my family, and the Lord above for being with me along this journey. #LETSRIDE @CoachJayZ @TWolvesScout @WMUBaseball pic.twitter.com/xNBrRkAw9G— Michael Huff II (@mhuff2022) August 27, 2021
Huff, who also plays for the Niagara County Thunderwolves, said head coach Billy Gernon and associate head coach Adam Piotrowicz were his main reasons for selecting Western Michigan.
"I felt that they were going to help me the most with my development as not only an athlete but as a young man," Huff said. "They made me feel like I was a part of a family even before I decided to go there."
Damiani commits to NCCC
Williamsville North infielder/pitcher Andrew Damiani has committed to Niagara County Community College.
Damiani, who also plays for the Niagara County Thunderwolves, his .350 with 28 RBIs this season for Will North.
After a great talk with @MClingersmith I am very excited to announce that I will be attending @NiagaraCCC to further continue my academic and baseball career, thank you to all of my family, teammates and coaches for the help and motivation @NiagaraTwolves pic.twitter.com/32rzIwzygb— Andrew Damiani (@AndrewDamiani1) August 26, 2021