 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Wheatfield catcher Michael Huff commits to Western Michigan baseball
0 comments
Niagara Wheatfield catcher Michael Huff commits to Western Michigan baseball

Niagara Wheatfield catcher Michael Huff commits to Western Michigan baseball

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Niagara Wheatfield catcher Michael Huff will continue his baseball career at Western Michigan, in the Mid-American Conference, he announced on social media. 

Huff was an All-Western New York honorable mention selection and named first-team Niagara Frontier League in the spring. He hit .357 for NW with two home runs, six doubles and 18 runs batted in and had an OPS of .500. 

"It’s been my dream since I was a kid to play Division I baseball," Huff said, "and everything in my gut told me Western Michigan is where I wanted to be."

Huff, who also plays for the Niagara County Thunderwolves, said head coach Billy Gernon and associate head coach Adam Piotrowicz were his main reasons for selecting Western Michigan.

"I felt that they were going to help me the most with my development as not only an athlete but as a young man," Huff said. "They made me feel like I was a part of a family even before I decided to go there." 

Damiani commits to NCCC

Williamsville North infielder/pitcher Andrew Damiani has committed to Niagara County Community College.

Damiani, who also plays for the Niagara County Thunderwolves, his .350 with 28 RBIs this season for Will North.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Blind Paralympian Noah Malone shares heartfelt message from Tokyo

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News