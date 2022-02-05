Niagara Falls wins four individual titles on way to Class AA wrestling crown

Four schools combined for titles in 10 of the 13 weight classes at the Section VI Class AA wrestling sectional finals Saturday at Williamsville North.
Niagara Falls won four individual championships. Clarence, Lancaster and Lockport had two winners each. That helped the Wolverines to the team title with 256 points. Lancaster was second (171.5), followed by Frontier (166), Clarence (121) and Lockport (107).
Three of Niagara Falls’ individual wins were in the lower weight classes, with Eian Peterson defeating Frontier’s Cullen Edwards, 5-4, in the 102-pound weight class final; Jaden Crumpler beating Williamsville North-East’s Zach Dellinger by pin at 118; and Amarfio Reynolds used a quick flurry of points early in his bout to defeat Lancaster’s Myles Gronowski, 6-3, at 126.
The top four finishers in each weight class move to next Saturday’s Division 1 state qualifier at Starpoint.
“It feels good. We’re a winning school and we want to carry on the winning as much as we can,” Crumpler said.
Of his victory against Gronowski, Crumpler said, “I take it step by step because you can’t look past any match, so I took it step by step. I had beat him earlier in the year by a pin, so I just had the same strategy, go out there and take him down.
The 160-pound weight class final featured an all-Niagara Falls matchup that ended with Mike Syposs defeating teammate Jesiere Carter by one point, 8-7.
“It was something new, never wrestled my teammate in a final. I’ve wrestled them in lower matches, but it’s different,” Syposs said. “I was really nervous, but after my first match and I got in the swing of it, I just had to stay confident and then in the finals, me and him just went out there and wrestled.”
Lancaster’s wins came on Carter Tadusz defeating Niagara Falls’ Darren Christian by pin in the 138-pound final and then later on from Evan Stencel beating another Niagara Falls' Max Hill to win the 172-pound weight class with a 10-4 decision.
“I just wrestled tough. I knew he was tired so I had to get that to my advantage a little bit,” Tadusz said. “I knew what I was good at, had to wrestle the whole time and wrestle to my strengths and his weaknesses.”
Clarence also picked up a pair of individual wins, with AJ Didas winning the 132-pound weight class on a quick pin of Niagara Falls’ Grady Peterson and Reilly Popa beating Ken-Ton’s Connor Grohman, 2-1 in the 189-pound final.
“Throughout the day, I knew who I was going to wrestle because I had wrestled them before whether it was a few years past or this year, but I went out knowing what to do, how to counter them,” Didas said.
Lockport’s two victories came in the two heaviest weight classes as Kevin Daskavitz took the 215-pound weight class by pin over Frontier’s Nick Baco, and Stefaan Fearon defeated Frontier’s Konrad Krzyszton by 7-3 decision at 285.
Michigan commit and top-ranked Cameron Catrabone of Williamsville North-East beat Peter Panaro of Clarence in the 145 final to earn another berth in the state qualifier.
Frontier’s Travis Browning won at 110 and Carson Alberti of West Seneca West took the 152-pound title.