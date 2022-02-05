Niagara Falls wins four individual titles on way to Class AA wrestling crown

The 160-pound weight class final featured an all-Niagara Falls matchup that ended with Mike Syposs defeating teammate Jesiere Carter by one point, 8-7.

“It was something new, never wrestled my teammate in a final. I’ve wrestled them in lower matches, but it’s different,” Syposs said. “I was really nervous, but after my first match and I got in the swing of it, I just had to stay confident and then in the finals, me and him just went out there and wrestled.”

Lancaster’s wins came on Carter Tadusz defeating Niagara Falls’ Darren Christian by pin in the 138-pound final and then later on from Evan Stencel beating another Niagara Falls' Max Hill to win the 172-pound weight class with a 10-4 decision.

“I just wrestled tough. I knew he was tired so I had to get that to my advantage a little bit,” Tadusz said. “I knew what I was good at, had to wrestle the whole time and wrestle to my strengths and his weaknesses.”

Clarence also picked up a pair of individual wins, with AJ Didas winning the 132-pound weight class on a quick pin of Niagara Falls’ Grady Peterson and Reilly Popa beating Ken-Ton’s Connor Grohman, 2-1 in the 189-pound final.