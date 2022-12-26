Niagara Falls remains No. 1 in News' large schools boys basketball poll

Here is this week's Buffalo News large schools basketball poll of the season (through Sunday's games).
First-place votes in parentheses.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Niagara Falls (4)
|AA
|6-0
|48
|1
|2.
|Amherst (1)
|A2
|4-1
|45
|3
|3.
|St. Joe's
|MM
|3-3
|39
|2
|4.
|Canisius
|MM
|3-2
|32
|4
|5.
|Jamestown
|AA
|3-0
|30
|5
|6.
|Health Sciences
|AA
|4-1
|26
|6
|7.
|St. Francis
|MM
|2-3
|19
|8
|8.
|Niagara Wheatfield
|A1
|4-3
|13
|10t
|9.
|Lancaster
|AA
|5-0
|11
|9
|10.
|South Park
|A2
|7-1
|4
|N/R
|Others
|Lockport
|AA
|4-4
|3
|7
|McKinley
|A1
|3-1
|2
|10t
|Williamsville North
|AA
|5-2
|2
|N/R
|North Tonawanda
|A1
|3-3
|1
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com).