Niagara Falls remains No. 1 in News' large schools boys basketball poll

  • Updated
Niagara Falls at St. Joe's Basketball

Niagara Falls Shymere Madden (20) grabs a rebound against St. Joe's Dion Anderson (20) and Ondre Foster (32) during a basketball game at St Joseph's Collegiate Institute on Dec. 20, 2022.

 Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News
Here is this week's Buffalo News large schools basketball poll of the season (through Sunday's games).

First-place votes in parentheses. 

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Niagara Falls (4)  AA 6-0  48  1
 2.  Amherst (1) A2  4-1 45  3 
 3.  St. Joe's  MM  3-3 39  2 
 4.  Canisius  MM  3-2 32  4  
 5.  Jamestown AA 3-0 30 5
 6.  Health Sciences  AA  4-1 26  6 
 7.  St. Francis MM  2-3 19  8
 8.  Niagara Wheatfield  A1  4-3 1310t 
 9.  Lancaster AA  5-0 11  9
10.  South Park  A2  7-1 4 N/R 
Others  Lockport AA  4-4  3  7 
  McKinley  A1  3-1   2 10t 
  Williamsville North  AA  5-2   2  N/R 
  North Tonawanda  A1 3-3  1 N/R 

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com).

