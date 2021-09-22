 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls native Willie Lightfoot commits to Bowling Green basketball
Niagara Falls native Willie Lightfoot commits to Bowling Green basketball

  • Updated
Lightfoot-West Genesee-Niagara Falls-New York State- Class AA-Semi Final-Scull

Former Niagara Falls guard Willie Lightfoot shoots against a West Genesee defender during first half action in the state Class AA Semifinal in March 2019.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

Niagara Falls native and former first-team, All-Western New York selection Willie Lightfoot has verbally committed to Bowling Green following a weekend visit, he announced on social media.

Lightfoot posted a video with his college choice Wednesday. 

The 6-foot point guard who helped Niagara Falls High School reach the state semifinals as a freshman has played the past two seasons at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan. He now attends Good Better Best Academy in Durham, N.C. As a freshman, Lightfoot averaged 17.9 points. 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Wolverines.

Lightfoot had offers from Oregon, Alabama, UB and Niagara, per Rivals.com, which has him ranked No. 38 among point guards nationally in the Class of 2022.

