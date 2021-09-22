Niagara Falls native Willie Lightfoot commits to Bowling Green basketball

The 6-foot point guard who helped Niagara Falls High School reach the state semifinals as a freshman has played the past two seasons at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan. He now attends Good Better Best Academy in Durham, N.C. As a freshman, Lightfoot averaged 17.9 points. 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Wolverines.

Lightfoot had offers from Oregon, Alabama, UB and Niagara, per Rivals.com, which has him ranked No. 38 among point guards nationally in the Class of 2022.