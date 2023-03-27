Five Western New York wrestlers were named All-Americans after their performances at the 34th annual National High School Coaches Association High Schools Nationals in Virginia Beach, Va.

Niagara Falls' Jaden Crumpler, the reigning Division I New York State Public High School Athletic Association champion at 126 pounds, reached the 126-pound final for seniors before losing a 4-1 decision to Georgia’s Amantee Mills, a two-time state champion.

Crumpler’s road to the final included a technical fall in a match he was leading 15-0, and four decisions, two being by majority.

The field was divided by class with champions and All-Americans crowned for freshmen, sophomores, juniors, seniors and girls. In all, New York State produced five national champions and 51 All-Americans.

Chautauqua Lake junior Jordan Joslyn, a NYSPHSAA Division II 126-pound state champion, placed third among juniors at 126 pounds, as he was pinned by eventual champion Pennsylvania’s Nikolaus O’Neil in the semifinals. He bounced back with a 7-4 decision over Colorado's Lincoln Gregerson in the consolation semifinals and a 6-4 decision victory against Arizona's Christian Davis in the third-place match.

Three Starpoint wrestlers earned All-American status.

Griffin LaPlante finished in fourth place among freshmen at 138 pounds, losing an 8-6 decision in the semifinals to Pennsylvania’s Jackson Butler. He finished the tournament 5-2, going 1-1 in the consolation bracket.

Griffin’s brother, Gage, took fifth place at 160 pounds among juniors. His road to a national championship was thwarted by Georgia’s Latrell Schafer in an 8-2 defeat in the semifinals. He finished the weekend 6-2.

Freshman Zachary Caldwell lost in the round of 16 at 160 pounds by a 12-2 majority decision to Pennsylvania’s Dominic Sumpolec. Caldwell would end the event with a 5-3 record for eighth place.