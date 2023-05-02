The Niagara Falls’ boys basketball team will be allowed to play an independent schedule for at least the next four seasons beginning in 2023-24, the Niagara Frontier League announced Tuesday. The move was approved by the league's athletic directors.

The news comes less than a month after The Buffalo News reported that the program wanted to leave the NFL.

Niagara Falls boys basketball looking to leave Niagara Frontier League, become independent “We are trying to do it, and I know it’s a process,” Niagara Falls coach Carlos Bradberry said. “My thought process was just from a point of getting our guys ready for the sectionals, which is our main goal."

“My thought process was just from a point of getting our guys ready for the sectionals, which is our main goal,” Niagara Falls coach Carlos Bradberry told The News last month. “The thing is, I don’t know if we’ll be as good as we were this year, but I do think we’ll be pretty good. I just think, for us to be challenged, we have to do that for the next couple of years.”

Bradberry wants to bring the Wolverines at least close to the days of Jonny Flynn and Paul Harris during the mid-2000s, the last time Niagara Falls played an independent schedule.

“If it was up to me, personally, that would be something that I think would make sense for us to get back to where we were,” Bradberry said. “We’re trying to build for the future, because sometimes we’re playing six or eight games in our league, and you don’t get anything out of it. I don’t think some of the smaller teams in our league, I don’t think it’s fair for them to play us twice a year.”

The Wolverines will be in the new Class AAA for the 2023-24 year and will play Lancaster in the sectional final, based on current enrollment numbers.

In their last season in Class AA and the NFL, Niagara Falls went 21-3, winning the Section VI Class AA championship before losing to Victor, the eventual New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA state champion, in the Far West Regional.

“It doesn’t hurt us for the next couple of years, because we’re going to AAA,” Bradberry said. “This is the perfect time to do it, because it won’t affect us for seeding in the playoffs.”